The global optical coordinate measuring machine market was valued at USD 617.27 million in 2019, and it is projected to be worth USD 627.08 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 1.85% during the period of 2020-2025.
The increasing automation in the industrial sector and the growing adoption of cloud and data-related solutions are some of the major drivers of the overall metrology market. The increasing investment in quality inspection and rising need for precise measurements are some of the major factors driving the innovation in the studied market.
The need for continuous measurements due to industries' shift to smart/digital manufacturing is also developing a need for advanced optical CMMs. Industries such as automotive, aerospace and defense, electronics, and semiconductor have witnessed increasing complexity of devices and demand for precise measurements due to smart devices. The growing manufacturing in these sectors will be primary revenue streams for studied market vendors over the forecast period.
Sensor capabilities are extended to being used either as a combination of machine and motorized head motion (CMM) or the part presented to the sensor using a combination of linear and rotary machine motions (VMM). Both the technologies (CMM and VMM) have been witnessed converging for complex part inspections.
The automotive sector has been an adopter of CMMs for the measurement across car, truck, and motorcycle engines. Traditionally CMMs are being used to measure characteristics like diameters and depths of holes and similarly, relied upon a separate roughness-checking machine. The advent of multi-sensor measuring machines led the automotive companies to get most of the inspection work done in a single machine with no downtime, no moving parts back and forth, etc.
Key Market Trends
Changing Product Designs and Growing Investments in Industry 4.0
Asia-Pacific to Witness a Significant Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period
Competitive Landscape
The Global Optical Coordinate Machine market is competitive. The presence of prominent players, such as Hexagon AB, Nikon Metrology NV, and Carl Zeiss, with strong established distribution channels across regions, makes it difficult for the new entrants to acquire new customers. Some recent developments in the market include:
