New York, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Operation & Business Support System Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957582/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$75.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% over the period 2020-2027.OSS Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.2% CAGR to reach US$43.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the BSS Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 10.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 44.5% share of the global Operation and Business Support System market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Operation and Business Support System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.51% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$13.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.2% and 9.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$13.2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 176-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Accenture

AMDOCS Ltd.

Ericsson AB

IBM Corporation

Nokia Networks

Oracle Corporation

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Tech Mahindra Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957582/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Operation & Business Support System Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Operation &

Business Support System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Operation & Business Support

System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Operation & Business

Support System by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for OSS Solutions by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for OSS Solutions by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for OSS Solutions by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for BSS Solutions by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for BSS Solutions by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for BSS Solutions by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Media &

Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Media & Entertainment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Operation & Business Support System Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Operation &

Business Support System by Solution - OSS Solutions and BSS

Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 20: USA Historic Review for Operation & Business Support

System by Solution - OSS Solutions and BSS Solutions Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Operation & Business

Support System by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for OSS Solutions and BSS Solutions for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Operation &

Business Support System by Application - IT & Telecom, BFSI and

Media & Entertainment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Operation & Business Support

System by Application - IT & Telecom, BFSI and Media &

Entertainment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Operation & Business

Support System by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for IT & Telecom, BFSI and Media & Entertainment for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Operation &

Business Support System by Solution - OSS Solutions and BSS

Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Operation & Business

Support System by Solution - OSS Solutions and BSS Solutions

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Operation & Business

Support System by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for OSS Solutions and BSS Solutions for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Operation &

Business Support System by Application - IT & Telecom, BFSI and

Media & Entertainment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Operation & Business

Support System by Application - IT & Telecom, BFSI and Media &

Entertainment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Operation & Business

Support System by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for IT & Telecom, BFSI and Media & Entertainment for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Operation &

Business Support System by Solution - OSS Solutions and BSS

Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Operation & Business

Support System by Solution - OSS Solutions and BSS Solutions

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Operation & Business

Support System by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for OSS Solutions and BSS Solutions for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Operation &

Business Support System by Application - IT & Telecom, BFSI and

Media & Entertainment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Operation & Business

Support System by Application - IT & Telecom, BFSI and Media &

Entertainment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Operation & Business

Support System by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for IT & Telecom, BFSI and Media & Entertainment for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CHINA

Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Operation &

Business Support System by Solution - OSS Solutions and BSS

Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 38: China Historic Review for Operation & Business

Support System by Solution - OSS Solutions and BSS Solutions

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Operation & Business

Support System by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for OSS Solutions and BSS Solutions for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Operation &

Business Support System by Application - IT & Telecom, BFSI and

Media & Entertainment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 41: China Historic Review for Operation & Business

Support System by Application - IT & Telecom, BFSI and Media &

Entertainment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Operation & Business

Support System by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for IT & Telecom, BFSI and Media & Entertainment for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Operation & Business Support System Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Operation &

Business Support System by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Operation & Business

Support System by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Operation & Business

Support System by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Operation &

Business Support System by Solution - OSS Solutions and BSS

Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Operation & Business

Support System by Solution - OSS Solutions and BSS Solutions

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Operation & Business

Support System by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for OSS Solutions and BSS Solutions for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Operation &

Business Support System by Application - IT & Telecom, BFSI and

Media & Entertainment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Operation & Business

Support System by Application - IT & Telecom, BFSI and Media &

Entertainment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Operation & Business

Support System by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for IT & Telecom, BFSI and Media & Entertainment for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 52: France Current & Future Analysis for Operation &

Business Support System by Solution - OSS Solutions and BSS

Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 53: France Historic Review for Operation & Business

Support System by Solution - OSS Solutions and BSS Solutions

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Operation & Business

Support System by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for OSS Solutions and BSS Solutions for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Operation &

Business Support System by Application - IT & Telecom, BFSI and

Media & Entertainment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 56: France Historic Review for Operation & Business

Support System by Application - IT & Telecom, BFSI and Media &

Entertainment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Operation & Business

Support System by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for IT & Telecom, BFSI and Media & Entertainment for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 58: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Operation &

Business Support System by Solution - OSS Solutions and BSS

Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Operation & Business

Support System by Solution - OSS Solutions and BSS Solutions

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Operation & Business

Support System by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for OSS Solutions and BSS Solutions for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Operation &

Business Support System by Application - IT & Telecom, BFSI and

Media & Entertainment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Operation & Business

Support System by Application - IT & Telecom, BFSI and Media &

Entertainment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Operation & Business

Support System by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for IT & Telecom, BFSI and Media & Entertainment for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ITALY

Table 64: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Operation &

Business Support System by Solution - OSS Solutions and BSS

Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Operation & Business

Support System by Solution - OSS Solutions and BSS Solutions

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Operation & Business

Support System by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for OSS Solutions and BSS Solutions for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Operation &

Business Support System by Application - IT & Telecom, BFSI and

Media & Entertainment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Operation & Business

Support System by Application - IT & Telecom, BFSI and Media &

Entertainment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Operation & Business

Support System by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for IT & Telecom, BFSI and Media & Entertainment for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: UK Current & Future Analysis for Operation & Business

Support System by Solution - OSS Solutions and BSS Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 71: UK Historic Review for Operation & Business Support

System by Solution - OSS Solutions and BSS Solutions Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Operation & Business

Support System by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for OSS Solutions and BSS Solutions for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Operation & Business

Support System by Application - IT & Telecom, BFSI and Media &

Entertainment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Operation & Business Support

System by Application - IT & Telecom, BFSI and Media &

Entertainment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Operation & Business

Support System by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for IT & Telecom, BFSI and Media & Entertainment for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 76: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Operation & Business Support System by Solution - OSS Solutions

and BSS Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 77: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Operation &

Business Support System by Solution - OSS Solutions and BSS

Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 78: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Operation &

Business Support System by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for OSS Solutions and BSS Solutions for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 79: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Operation & Business Support System by Application - IT &

Telecom, BFSI and Media & Entertainment - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 80: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Operation &

Business Support System by Application - IT & Telecom, BFSI and

Media & Entertainment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 81: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Operation &

Business Support System by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for IT & Telecom, BFSI and Media & Entertainment

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 82: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Operation &

Business Support System by Solution - OSS Solutions and BSS

Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 83: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Operation & Business

Support System by Solution - OSS Solutions and BSS Solutions

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 84: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Operation &

Business Support System by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for OSS Solutions and BSS Solutions for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 85: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Operation &

Business Support System by Application - IT & Telecom, BFSI

and Media & Entertainment - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Operation & Business

Support System by Application - IT & Telecom, BFSI and Media &

Entertainment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 87: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Operation &

Business Support System by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for IT & Telecom, BFSI and Media & Entertainment

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 88: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Operation &

Business Support System by Solution - OSS Solutions and BSS

Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 89: Rest of World Historic Review for Operation &

Business Support System by Solution - OSS Solutions and BSS

Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 90: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Operation &

Business Support System by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for OSS Solutions and BSS Solutions for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 91: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Operation &

Business Support System by Application - IT & Telecom, BFSI

and Media & Entertainment - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 92: Rest of World Historic Review for Operation &

Business Support System by Application - IT & Telecom, BFSI and

Media & Entertainment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 93: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Operation &

Business Support System by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for IT & Telecom, BFSI and Media & Entertainment

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 48

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957582/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001