New York, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Operating Room Integrated Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957581/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. HD Display Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.4% CAGR and reach US$784 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the AV Management segment is readjusted to a revised 14.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $175.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.9% CAGR



The Operating Room Integrated Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$175.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$265.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13% and 12.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.5% CAGR.



Recording & Documentation Systems Segment to Record 10.6% CAGR



In the global Recording & Documentation Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$118.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$238.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$182.5 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 142-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BrainLab AG

Doricon Medical Systems Division

EIZO Corporation

IntegriTech

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG

MERIVAARA Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Skytron LLC

Steris

Stryker Corporation

TRUMPF Medical Systems, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957581/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Operating Room Integrated Systems Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Operating Room Integrated Systems Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Operating Room Integrated Systems Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: HD Display Systems (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: HD Display Systems (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: AV Management (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: AV Management (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Recording & Documentation Systems (Product) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Recording & Documentation Systems (Product) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS

2027



Table 9: Hospitals (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 10: Hospitals (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) (End-Use)

Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 12: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) (End-Use)

Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Operating Room Integrated Systems Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Operating Room Integrated Systems

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product:

2020 to 2027



Table 14: United States Operating Room Integrated Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 15: United States Operating Room Integrated Systems

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 16: Operating Room Integrated Systems Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 17: Canadian Operating Room Integrated Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 18: Operating Room Integrated Systems Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2020 and

2027



Table 19: Canadian Operating Room Integrated Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Canadian Operating Room Integrated Systems Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 21: Japanese Market for Operating Room Integrated

Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 22: Japanese Operating Room Integrated Systems Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 23: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Operating

Room Integrated Systems in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 24: Operating Room Integrated Systems Market Share Shift

in Japan by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Operating Room Integrated Systems Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 26: Chinese Operating Room Integrated Systems Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 27: Chinese Demand for Operating Room Integrated Systems

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 28: Chinese Operating Room Integrated Systems Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Operating Room Integrated Systems Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 29: European Operating Room Integrated Systems Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 30: European Operating Room Integrated Systems Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Operating Room Integrated Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027



Table 32: European Operating Room Integrated Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 33: European Operating Room Integrated Systems

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 34: European Operating Room Integrated Systems Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 35: Operating Room Integrated Systems Market in France by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 36: French Operating Room Integrated Systems Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Operating Room Integrated Systems Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 38: French Operating Room Integrated Systems Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 39: Operating Room Integrated Systems Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 40: German Operating Room Integrated Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 41: Operating Room Integrated Systems Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 42: Operating Room Integrated Systems Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italian Operating Room Integrated Systems Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 44: Italian Operating Room Integrated Systems Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 45: Italian Demand for Operating Room Integrated Systems

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 46: Italian Operating Room Integrated Systems Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 47: United Kingdom Market for Operating Room Integrated

Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 48: United Kingdom Operating Room Integrated Systems

Market Share Analysis by Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Operating Room Integrated Systems in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 50: Operating Room Integrated Systems Market Share Shift

in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 51: Rest of Europe Operating Room Integrated Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product:

2020-2027



Table 52: Rest of Europe Operating Room Integrated Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 53: Rest of Europe Operating Room Integrated Systems

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 54: Rest of Europe Operating Room Integrated Systems

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Operating Room Integrated Systems Market in

Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Operating Room Integrated Systems Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 57: Operating Room Integrated Systems Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 58: Asia-Pacific Operating Room Integrated Systems Market

Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 59: Rest of World Operating Room Integrated Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020

to 2027



Table 60: Operating Room Integrated Systems Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2020

and 2027



Table 61: Rest of World Operating Room Integrated Systems

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 62: Rest of World Operating Room Integrated Systems

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957581/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001