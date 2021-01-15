Dublin, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market is expected to reach $24.03 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2019 to 2026.



Patient engagement solutions allow management of the healthcare information and provide access to healthcare professionals to interact with the patients. It is essential to provide the necessary tools to actively engage in the management of their health. Better access to healthcare providers and personal healthcare information helps patients to assists effective self-care.



Factors such as the implementation of government regulations and initiatives to promote patient-centric care, growing ageing population and increasing utilization of mobile health apps and are driving the growth of the market. However, the dearth of skilled IT professionals in the healthcare industry and lack of interoperability are restraining the growth of the market.



Based on the delivery mode, the cloud-based segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as they offer flexibility, scalability, and affordability and help healthcare organizations share and integrate information from different locations or systems in real-time.



The key vendors mentioned are Allscripts, Athenahealth, Cerner Corporation, Lincor Solutions Ltd., Harris Healthcare Group, McKesson Corporation, IBM, Orion Health, GetWellNetwork Inc., MEDHOST, Get Real Health, AdvancedMD, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, MEDITECH, and eClinicalWorks.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market, by Delivery Mode

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Web-Based

5.3 Cloud-Based

5.4 On-Premise



6 Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.3 Services

6.4 Software



7 Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market, by Therapeutic Area

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Women's Health

7.3 Fitness

7.4 Chronic Diseases

7.5 Mental Health



8 Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market, by End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Payer

8.3 Provider

8.4 Patients/Individual Users

8.5 Pharmaceutical Companies



9 Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Financial Health Management

9.3 Home Health Management

9.4 Health Management

9.5 Social and Behavioural Management



10 Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market, by Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Strategic Benchmarking



12 Vendors Landscape

12.1 Allscripts

12.2 Athenahealth

12.3 Cerner Corporation

12.4 Lincor Solutions Ltd.

12.5 Harris Healthcare Group

12.6 McKesson Corporation

12.7 IBM

12.8 Orion Health

12.9 GetWellNetwork Inc.

12.10 MEDHOST

12.11 Get Real Health

12.12 AdvancedMD, Inc.

12.13 Epic Systems Corporation

12.14 MEDITECH

12.15 eClinicalWorks



