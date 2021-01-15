Dublin, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market is expected to reach $24.03 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2019 to 2026.
Patient engagement solutions allow management of the healthcare information and provide access to healthcare professionals to interact with the patients. It is essential to provide the necessary tools to actively engage in the management of their health. Better access to healthcare providers and personal healthcare information helps patients to assists effective self-care.
Factors such as the implementation of government regulations and initiatives to promote patient-centric care, growing ageing population and increasing utilization of mobile health apps and are driving the growth of the market. However, the dearth of skilled IT professionals in the healthcare industry and lack of interoperability are restraining the growth of the market.
Based on the delivery mode, the cloud-based segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as they offer flexibility, scalability, and affordability and help healthcare organizations share and integrate information from different locations or systems in real-time.
The key vendors mentioned are Allscripts, Athenahealth, Cerner Corporation, Lincor Solutions Ltd., Harris Healthcare Group, McKesson Corporation, IBM, Orion Health, GetWellNetwork Inc., MEDHOST, Get Real Health, AdvancedMD, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, MEDITECH, and eClinicalWorks.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market, by Delivery Mode
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Web-Based
5.3 Cloud-Based
5.4 On-Premise
6 Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hardware
6.3 Services
6.4 Software
7 Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market, by Therapeutic Area
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Women's Health
7.3 Fitness
7.4 Chronic Diseases
7.5 Mental Health
8 Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market, by End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Payer
8.3 Provider
8.4 Patients/Individual Users
8.5 Pharmaceutical Companies
9 Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Financial Health Management
9.3 Home Health Management
9.4 Health Management
9.5 Social and Behavioural Management
10 Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market, by Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
11 Strategic Benchmarking
12 Vendors Landscape
12.1 Allscripts
12.2 Athenahealth
12.3 Cerner Corporation
12.4 Lincor Solutions Ltd.
12.5 Harris Healthcare Group
12.6 McKesson Corporation
12.7 IBM
12.8 Orion Health
12.9 GetWellNetwork Inc.
12.10 MEDHOST
12.11 Get Real Health
12.12 AdvancedMD, Inc.
12.13 Epic Systems Corporation
12.14 MEDITECH
12.15 eClinicalWorks
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
