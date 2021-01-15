New York, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Online Survey Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957576/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Market Research, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.9% CAGR and reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Retail segment is readjusted to a revised 11.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR
The Online Survey Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.1% and 8.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8% CAGR.
Healthcare Segment to Record 8.5% CAGR
In the global Healthcare segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$627.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 135-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957576/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Online Survey Software Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Online Survey Software Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Online Survey Software Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Online Survey Software Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Market Research (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Market Research (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Market Research (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Retail (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Retail (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Retail (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Healthcare (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Healthcare (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Healthcare (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Financial Services (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Financial Services (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Financial Services (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Manufacturing (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Manufacturing (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Manufacturing (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Online Survey Software Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Online Survey Software Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Online Survey Software Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 21: Online Survey Software Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Online Survey Software Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Online Survey Software Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 24: Canadian Online Survey Software Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Online
Survey Software in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Japanese Online Survey Software Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 27: Online Survey Software Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Demand for Online Survey Software in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Online Survey Software Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 30: Chinese Online Survey Software Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Online Survey Software Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Online Survey Software Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Online Survey Software Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 33: European Online Survey Software Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: European Online Survey Software Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 35: Online Survey Software Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: European Online Survey Software Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: Online Survey Software Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 38: French Online Survey Software Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: French Online Survey Software Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 40: Online Survey Software Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 41: German Online Survey Software Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: Online Survey Software Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Demand for Online Survey Software in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Online Survey Software Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Italian Online Survey Software Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Online Survey Software in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: United Kingdom Online Survey Software Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 48: Online Survey Software Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Online Survey Software Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 50: Online Survey Software Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Rest of Europe Online Survey Software Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Online Survey Software Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Online Survey Software Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Online Survey Software Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 55: Rest of World Online Survey Software Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 56: Online Survey Software Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 57: Rest of World Online Survey Software Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957576/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: