NOVA LIMA, Brazil and MINAS GERAIS, Brazil, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Afya Limited, or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA), today announces that its clinical decision software, WhiteBook, an app created by PEBMED, was ranked as one of the 10 Top Apps in Brazil by consumer spend in 2020 for the fifth year in a row.
App Annie conducted the study, a website specialized in app analytics and app market data that combined data from iOS and Google Play that evaluates more than 8 million mobile app per year. In the top ten WhiteBook was among great apps such as Tinder, YouTube, Netflix, TikTok and others.
Whitebook is a mobile and web application software that helps doctors and medical students to make faster and more accurate clinical decisions on a daily practice. It provides medical calculators, images and updated content, including prescriptions, conducts, clinical scores, procedures, lab exams, and others, for more than 28 specialties. It operates on a freemium based model with blocked features and content available only to paid subscribers. Whitebook has over 161 thousand monthly active users and over 106 thousand subscribers, as of today.
About Afya
Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students and physicians to transform their ambitions into rewarding lifelong experiences from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, continuing medical education activities and offering digital products to help doctors enhance their healthcare services through their whole career.
