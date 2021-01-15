New York, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Online Sex Toys Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957575/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Dildos, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Erection Rings segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR
The Online Sex Toys market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.
Adult Vibrators Segment to Record 6.8% CAGR
In the global Adult Vibrators segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 136-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957575/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Online Sex Toys Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Online Sex Toys Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Online Sex Toys Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Online Sex Toys Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Dildos (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Dildos (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Dildos (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Erection Rings (Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Erection Rings (Segment) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Erection Rings (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Adult Vibrators (Segment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Adult Vibrators (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Adult Vibrators (Segment) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Segments (Segment) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Other Segments (Segment) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Segments (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Online Sex Toys Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Online Sex Toys Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Online Sex Toys Market in the United States by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 18: United States Online Sex Toys Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Online Sex Toys Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Canadian Online Sex Toys Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 21: Online Sex Toys Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Market for Online Sex Toys: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 23: Online Sex Toys Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 24: Japanese Online Sex Toys Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Online Sex Toys Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Online Sex Toys Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 27: Chinese Online Sex Toys Market by Segment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Online Sex Toys Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Online Sex Toys Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Online Sex Toys Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 30: European Online Sex Toys Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: European Online Sex Toys Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 32: Online Sex Toys Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 33: European Online Sex Toys Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 34: Online Sex Toys Market in France by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 35: French Online Sex Toys Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 36: French Online Sex Toys Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Online Sex Toys Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 38: German Online Sex Toys Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 39: German Online Sex Toys Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Online Sex Toys Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Online Sex Toys Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 42: Italian Online Sex Toys Market by Segment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Online Sex Toys: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Online Sex Toys Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 45: United Kingdom Online Sex Toys Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Online Sex Toys Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 47: Online Sex Toys Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Rest of Europe Online Sex Toys Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Online Sex Toys Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Online Sex Toys Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Online Sex Toys Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 52: Rest of World Online Sex Toys Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Rest of World Online Sex Toys Historic Market Review
by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 54: Online Sex Toys Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957575/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: