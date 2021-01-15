The Biltmore Hotel, a national historic landmark located in the heart of Coral Gables, celebrates 95 years since it first opened its doors on January 15, 1926. The Biltmore’s signature and classic Mediterranean-inspired style has remained consistent throughout its 95-year history, and the resort continues to expand upon its timeless look while maintaining its status as a premier luxury hotel.

Coral Gables, FL, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Biltmore Hotel, a national historic landmark located in the heart of Coral Gables, celebrates 95 years since it first opened its doors on January 15, 1926.

The Biltmore’s signature and classic Mediterranean-inspired style has remained consistent throughout its 95-year history, and the resort continues to expand upon its timeless look while maintaining its status as a premier luxury hotel. Most recently, the Landmark completed a $35 million renovation of the entire property, including redesigned accommodations, meeting spaces, its fitness center, and an 18-hole, par-71 championship golf course.

For generations dignitaries, celebrities, families, professionals, and couples from across the globe have flocked to this famous hotel to enjoy its luxurious amenities, championship golf course, renowned spa, meeting and event spaces — and, of course, to also enjoy its expansive pool (the largest pool in the world at the time of its opening). Entertainment is rooted in the Biltmore’s DNA: from gala balls and lavish weddings to aquatic shows in the 23,000 square-foot grand pool, guests at the Biltmore have experienced world-class events since its conception.

“For nearly a century the Biltmore has set the standard for luxury hospitality and will continue to do so for the industry at large.” said Gene Prescott, Chairman & owner of the Biltmore Hotel. “We are honored to celebrate our rich history and simultaneously look forward to a brighter future.”

Speaking to its prestige and beauty throughout its history, the Biltmore has housed world leaders including the Duke and Duchess of Windsor, President-elect Joe Biden, and Presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt and Bill Clinton. More guests of note include Judy Garland, Bing Crosby, Al Capone, and Ginger Rogers. President Roosevelt even had a temporary White House office on the property during his terms, acting as a remote office set-up as he vacationed in Miami. The Biltmore has also hosted others of influence in modern times including Muhammad Ali, Karolina Kurkova, Oprah Winfrey, Tiger Woods, and Magic Johnson among others. And in 1994 President Clinton hosted the 1st Summit of the Americas at the Biltmore’s Conference Center of the Americas, its expansive world-class conference center with technologically advanced facilities.

In the spring of 2020, the Biltmore along with all other hotels in the industry was mandated to close its doors because of COVID; however, has since reopened (undertaking all the necessary hygienic and cleaning precautions to ensure guest safety) and now moves into its 95th year with a greater meaning for the community, as well as the hospitality and travel industry as a whole.To learn more about the Biltmore call 1(855) 311-6903 or visit www.biltmorehotel.com.



Recently renovated, graced with effortless beauty and sophistication, the Biltmore Hotel is a National Historic Landmark located in the exclusive Coral Gables area with close proximity to Miami Beach and Downtown Miami. The 271-room resort includes 174 suites and features spectacular Mediterranean architecture with classic Italian, Moorish, and Spanish influences spread over 150 acres of tropical landscape. A favorite of world leaders and celebrities since its opening in 1926, the hotel offers a restored Donald Ross 18-hole, 71-par championship golf course; tennis courts; the largest hotel pool on the East Coast of the United States with private cabanas; a European spa; and a renowned fitness center.

