Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 8AM EST

&

Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 8AM EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link will host two complimentary webinars focused on specific shipping sectors: one on dry bulk and the other on the container shipping sector.

Each webinar will discuss market trends, fundamentals, and the sector’s outlook.

REGISTRATION

Those interested can access the webinar at no cost at http://webinars.capitallink.com/2021/drybulk-container/

DRY BULK SECTOR WEBINAR - Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 8AM EST

PANELISTS

Aristides J. Pittas, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer – EuroDry Ltd. & Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY)

Martyn Wade, Chief Executive Officer – Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN)

Loukas Barmparis, President – Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE: SB)

Hamish Norton, President – Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK)

MODERATED BY:

Randy Giveans, Senior Analyst, Group Head of the Energy Maritime Shipping Equity Research Group, Senior Vice President – Jefferies

CONTAINER SECTOR WEBINAR – Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 8AM EST

PANELISTS

Aristides J. Pittas, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer – EuroDry Ltd. & Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA)

Constantin Baack, Chief Executive Officer – MPC Container Ships ASA (NO: MPCC)

Jerry Kalogiratos, Chief Executive Officer – Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CPLP)

Iraklis Prokopakis, Senior Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Operating Officer – Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC)

MODERATED BY:

Christian Wetherbee, Director - Airfreight, Surface & Shipping Research – Citi Research

WEBINAR STRUCTURE

Each webinar will consist of a roundtable discussion with the moderator and the panelists. It will last for a total of one hour. 40 minutes will be allotted for the panel discussion, which will be followed by a 20-minute Q&A session.

Q&A – SUBMITTING QUESTIONS

Participants can submit questions to the panelists prior to or during the event through the special feature on the event page, or they can email them to us at questions@capitallink.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This webinar may contain "forward-looking statements." Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should" and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the beliefs of each participating Company regarding future results, many of which, by their nature are inherently uncertain and outside of the control of the Companies. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the participating companies, please refer to the regulatory filings of each participating company with the SEC.

DRY BULK SECTOR PARTICIPANTS

ABOUT EURODRY LTD

EuroDry Ltd. was formed on January 8, 2018 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands and trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker EDRY.

EuroDry operates in the dry cargo, drybulk shipping markets. EuroDry’s operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company and Eurobulk (Far East) Ltd. Inc., which are responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. EuroDry employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements.

The Company has a fleet of 7 vessels, including 4 Panamax drybulk carriers, 1 Ultramax drybulk carrier and 2 Kamsarmax drybulk carriers. EuroDry’s 7 drybulk carriers have a total cargo capacity of 528,931 dwt.

ABOUT GRINDROD SHIPPING HOLDINGS LTD

Grindrod Shipping owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned and long-term and short-term chartered-in drybulk vessels and product tankers. The drybulk business, which operates under the brand “Island View Shipping” (“IVS”) includes a fleet of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers on the water, including the IVS Atsugi. The tanker business, which operates under the brand “Unicorn Shipping” (“Unicorn”) includes a fleet of three medium range tankers and one small tanker. The Company is based in Singapore, with offices in London, Durban, Tokyo, Cape Town and Rotterdam. Grindrod Shipping is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker “GRIN” and on the JSE under the ticker “GSH”.

ABOUT SAFE BULKERS, INC.

The Company is an international provider of marine dry-bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine dry-bulk transportation services. The Company’s common stock, series C preferred stock and series D preferred stock are listed on the NYSE, and trade under the symbols “SB”, “SB.PR.C”, and “SB.PR.D”, respectively.

ABOUT STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.

Star Bulk is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands on December 13, 2006 and maintains executive offices in Athens, Oslo, New York, Cyprus and Singapore. Its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “SBLK”. Star Bulk operates a fleet of 119 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 13.4 million dwt, consisting of 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax and 17 Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 52,425 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

CONTAINER SECTOR PARTICIPANTS

ABOUT EUROSEAS LTD.

Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 140 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker ESEA.

Euroseas operates in the container shipping market. Euroseas' operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements.

The Company has a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 Feeder containerships and 5 Intermediate Container carriers. Euroseas 14 containerships have a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

ABOUT MPC CONTAINERS SHIPS ASA

MPC Container Ships ASA (ticker code "MPCC") was formed in April 2017. Its main activity is to own and operate a portfolio of container ships serving intra-regional trade lanes. The Company is registered and has its business office in Oslo, Norway. For more information, please see our website: www.mpc-container.com.

ABOUT CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P.

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CPLP), a Marshall Islands master limited partnership, is an international owner of ocean-going vessels. CPLP currently owns 14 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels and one Capesize bulk carrier.

For more information about the Partnership, please visit: www.capitalpplp.com.

ABOUT DANAOS CORPORATION

Danaos Corporation is one of the largest independent owners of modern, large-size containerships. Our current fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 TEUs, including five vessels owned by Gemini Shipholdings Corporation, a joint venture, ranks Danaos among the largest containership charter owners in the world based on total TEU capacity. Our fleet is chartered to many of the world's largest liner companies on fixed-rate charters. Our long track record of success is predicated on our efficient and rigorous operational standards and environmental controls. Danaos Corporation's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "DAC".

ORGANIZER – CAPITAL LINK, INC.

Founded in 1995, Capital Link is a New York based investor relations, financial communications and advisory firm with a strategic focus on the maritime, commodities and energy sectors, MLPs, as well as Closed-End Funds and ETFs. In addition, Capital Link organizes a series of investment conferences a year in key industry centers in the United States, Europe and Asia, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION ON CAPITAL LINK’S WEBINARS & PODCASTS PLEASE CONTACT:

NEW YORK

Mr. Nicolas Bornozis/Ms. Anny Zhu

Tel. +1 212 661 7566

Email: forum@capitallink.com