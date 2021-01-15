15 JANUARY 2021

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Northern Venture Trust PLC (“the Company”) announces that at the annual general meeting held on 15 January 2021 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of meeting were duly passed by shareholders.

The resolutions included those to re-elect as directors Mr Simon Constantine, Mr Nigel Beer, Mr Richard Green, Mr David Mayes, Mr Hugh Younger and Mr Tim Levett.

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, a copy of the resolutions proposed and passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will also available on the NVM Private Equity website at: www.nvm.co.uk/investor-area/vcts/nvt/

Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the annual general meeting are as follows:

NumberResolutionForDiscretionaryAgainstVote withheld
1To receive and approve the annual accounts and financial statements for the year ended 30 September 2020 together with the directors’ and independent auditor’s reports thereon11,453,054356,0182,7060
2To approve and declare a final dividend of 2.5p per share in respect of the year ended 30 September 202011,510,782295,9965,0000
3To approve the Directors’ remuneration report in respect of the year ended 30 September 202010,360,606356,018434,822660,332
4To re-elect as a director Mr S J Constantine10,630,617362,788369,271449,102
5To re-elect as a director Mr N J Beer10,954,987355,627207,054294,110
6To re-elect as a director Mr R J Green10,998,721355,627163,320294,110
7To re-elect as a director Mr T R Levett10,817,350355,627343,490295,311
8To re-elect as a director Mr D A Mayes11,028,882355,62765,828361,441
9To re-elect as a director Mr H P Younger10,880,370355,627220,365355,416
10To appoint Mazars LLP as independent auditor of the Company10,522,326353,319638,897297,236
11To authorise the audit committee to fix the remuneration of the independent auditor11,366,068353,31930,10462,287
12To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 200611,304,500371,31340,48795,478
13To disapply Section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities and the sale of treasury shares10,993,716338,132388,23091,700
14To authorise the Company to make market purchases of shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 200611,066,143665,07780,5580

Enquiries:

James Bryce, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000
Website:  www.nvm.co.uk

Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer Mercia Asset Management PLC - 0330 223 1430
Website: www.mercia.co.uk

