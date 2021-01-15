15 JANUARY 2021
NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Northern Venture Trust PLC (“the Company”) announces that at the annual general meeting held on 15 January 2021 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of meeting were duly passed by shareholders.
The resolutions included those to re-elect as directors Mr Simon Constantine, Mr Nigel Beer, Mr Richard Green, Mr David Mayes, Mr Hugh Younger and Mr Tim Levett.
In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, a copy of the resolutions proposed and passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will also available on the NVM Private Equity website at: www.nvm.co.uk/investor-area/vcts/nvt/
Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the annual general meeting are as follows:
|Number
|Resolution
|For
|Discretionary
|Against
|Vote withheld
|1
|To receive and approve the annual accounts and financial statements for the year ended 30 September 2020 together with the directors’ and independent auditor’s reports thereon
|11,453,054
|356,018
|2,706
|0
|2
|To approve and declare a final dividend of 2.5p per share in respect of the year ended 30 September 2020
|11,510,782
|295,996
|5,000
|0
|3
|To approve the Directors’ remuneration report in respect of the year ended 30 September 2020
|10,360,606
|356,018
|434,822
|660,332
|4
|To re-elect as a director Mr S J Constantine
|10,630,617
|362,788
|369,271
|449,102
|5
|To re-elect as a director Mr N J Beer
|10,954,987
|355,627
|207,054
|294,110
|6
|To re-elect as a director Mr R J Green
|10,998,721
|355,627
|163,320
|294,110
|7
|To re-elect as a director Mr T R Levett
|10,817,350
|355,627
|343,490
|295,311
|8
|To re-elect as a director Mr D A Mayes
|11,028,882
|355,627
|65,828
|361,441
|9
|To re-elect as a director Mr H P Younger
|10,880,370
|355,627
|220,365
|355,416
|10
|To appoint Mazars LLP as independent auditor of the Company
|10,522,326
|353,319
|638,897
|297,236
|11
|To authorise the audit committee to fix the remuneration of the independent auditor
|11,366,068
|353,319
|30,104
|62,287
|12
|To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006
|11,304,500
|371,313
|40,487
|95,478
|13
|To disapply Section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities and the sale of treasury shares
|10,993,716
|338,132
|388,230
|91,700
|14
|To authorise the Company to make market purchases of shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 2006
|11,066,143
|665,077
|80,558
|0
Enquiries:
James Bryce, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000
Website: www.nvm.co.uk
Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer Mercia Asset Management PLC - 0330 223 1430
Website: www.mercia.co.uk
Neither the contents of the NVM Private Equity LLP or the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the NVM Private Equity LLP or Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.
