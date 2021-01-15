DUBLIN, Ireland, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
Notice of Index Change
Please note that effective 29 January 2021 the following Index Tracking Sub-Funds will change Index in order to retain the current index exit maturity rules and the Sub-Fund Supplements will be updated accordingly. There will be no change to how the Sub-Funds are managed in practice.
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - BetaBuilders US Treasury Bond UCITS ETF
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - BetaBuilders US Treasury Bond 1-3 yr UCITS ETF
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - BetaBuilders EUR Govt Bond UCITS ETF
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - BetaBuilders EUR Govt Bond 1-3 yr UCITS ETF
To view the full details, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.
https://am.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpm-am-aem/emea/regional/en/supplemental/notice-to-shareholders/jpm-etfs-ireland-icav-index-changes-en.pdf
Enquiries:
JPMorgan
Annabel Dow
annabel.s.dow@jpmorgan.com
+44 207 7428379
