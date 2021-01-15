Accomplished Media and Entertainment Executive Most Recently Served as CFO for ViacomCBS



NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Networks has appointed Christina Spade as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Spade will oversee financial operations, including treasury, tax, accounting, financial planning & analysis, as well as investor relations and global technology, for the AMC Networks portfolio, which includes AMC, BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV and WE tv; streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and ALLBLK; and AMC Networks International. Her appointment is effective as of today.

Spade has spent her career in media and entertainment, most recently as EVP, Chief Financial Officer for the newly-combined ViacomCBS, which followed Chief Financial Officer roles at CBS Corporation and Showtime Networks Inc., where she spent more than two decades. Spade succeeds former AMC Networks CFO Sean Sullivan who stepped down in October 2020.

“Chris is an outstanding leader with a deep understanding of the media business and an impeccable track record driving strong financial and operational results,” said Josh Sapan, AMC Networks President and CEO, to whom Spade will report. “With her significant business transformation experience, Chris will be a strong addition to AMC Networks’ management team as we continue to reshape our company, accelerating our efforts to advance our streaming business while continuing to create the world-class content for which we are known.”

“AMC Networks has built a strong portfolio of distinct brands that are synonymous with high quality,” said Spade. “I look forward to the opportunity to work with the AMC Networks team to build on the company’s long track record of innovation and success.”

Spade joins AMC Networks from ViacomCBS, where she was most recently EVP, Chief Financial Officer overseeing all financial operations for the company, including treasury, tax, accounting, internal audit, information security and real estate. Prior to CBS and Viacom merging in December 2019, Spade had been EVP, Chief Financial Officer, CBS Corporation, since October 2018. From February 2013, Spade served as EVP, Chief Financial Officer and Strategy for Showtime Networks Inc., responsible for all financial matters relating to Showtime Networks’ businesses and was instrumental in successfully scaling the Showtime streaming platform, which launched in July 2015. Before that, she was Senior Vice President, Affiliate Finance and Business Operations for Showtime Networks Inc. Spade worked in different capacities at Showtime Networks during her over 21 years with the Company, including programming finance leadership and as a key steward of the successful implementation of various financial, operational and reporting systems. Prior to joining Showtime Networks, Spade was an audit manager with PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Entertainment, Media and Communications practice.

Spade is currently a member of the board of directors for the T. Howard Foundation and a New York City Chapter Board member of Financial Executives International. She founded and is president of ATR Children’s Foundation, which is a non-profit organization established to help children in need. Spade was selected as a 2017 WICT Wonder Woman and served as an executive mentor in WICT’s mentorship program.

She is a CPA and graduated with a B.S. in accounting from St. Joseph’s University.

