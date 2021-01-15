Dublin, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Roof System - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Automotive Roof System market accounted for $26.82 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $46.78 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors propelling market growth include growing automotive industry coupled with increasing demand for premium cars, increasing inclination towards luxurious lifestyle, and increase in the use of convertible roof systems in SUVs. However, the high cost associated with the installation of these roofing systems is restraining market growth.
The automotive roof system is a top portion of an automotive that protects vehicle occupants from rain, wind, rain, sunlight, and other foreign elements. These are available with versatile additional features and variation in the design such as sunroof system, multi-optional roof, panorama roof system, panorama with sunroof system, roof system with solar technology among many others. It also aids to add aesthetic value to automotive.
By material, the polycarbonate material has witnessed a rise in demand as it is lightweight and impact-resistant that can reduce the weight of the vehicle. It can also be easily fabricated into modern designs and smooth curves. Polycarbonates not only reduces the weight of the roof panel by up to 50%, but also helps reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, while maintaining strength, safety, and style.
On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific automotive roof system market is projected to account significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the high demand for luxury vehicles. In addition, rapid urbanization, improved standard of living, and increasing demand for technologically advanced automotive and vehicle accessories among the urban population are some factors fueling growth of the target market in the region.
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Emerging Markets
3.7 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Automotive Roof System Market, By Vehicle Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Light Commercial Vehicles
5.3 Passenger Cars
5.3.1 Compact
5.3.2 Executive
5.3.3 Sports
5.3.4 Premium
5.3.5 Mid-Sized Vehicle
5.3.6 Sedan Cars
5.3.7 Luxury Cars
5.3.8 Hatchbacks
5.3.9 Utility Vehicles
5.3.9.1 Sport Utility Vehicles (SUV)
5.3.9.2 Multi-utility Vehicles (MUV)
5.3.10 Semi-luxury Cars
6 Global Automotive Roof System Market, By Sales Channel
6.1 Introduction
6.2 After-market
6.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
7 Global Automotive Roof System Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Solar Roof System
7.3 Light Weight Roof System
7.4 Sunroof System
7.5 Panorama Roof System
7.6 Multi-optional Roof System
7.7 Convertible Roof System
7.8 Plain Roof System
7.9 Inbuilt Roof System
7.10 Spoiler Roof System
8 Global Automotive Roof System Market, By Material
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Polycarbonate
8.3 Steel
8.4 Aluminum
8.5 Glass-Plastic Composite
8.6 Fiber-Plastic Composite
8.7 Other Materials
8.7.1 Vinyl
8.7.2 Canvas
9 Global Automotive Roof System Market, By Top Roof Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Soft-top Roof System
9.2.1 Retractable Roof Systems
9.2.2 Non-retractable Roof Systems
9.3 Hard-top Roof System
10 Global Automotive Roof System Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Valmet Automotive Inc.
12.2 Inteva Products, LLC
12.3 Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.
12.4 ALUPROF Aluminium Profile GmbH.
12.5 The Haartz Corporation
12.6 Webasto Group
12.7 Magna International Inc.
12.8 GAHH, LLC
12.9 Continental AG
12.10 BOS GmbH & Co. KG
12.11 CIE Automotive, S.A.
12.12 AAS Automotive s.r.o.
12.13 Covestro AG
12.14 Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V
