Dublin, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Continued Evolution of the Data, Analytics and Insights Industry 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Continued Evolution of the Data, Analytics and Insights Industry report offers a unique look into the past and future of the profession, quantifies the size of the industry and its subsegments and offers a projected growth path for the next 3 years.
It is the most comprehensive tool to aid decision making and forge the strategy of companies, shareholders and investors for the foreseeable future. The data presented herein is further enhanced with interviews to senior professionals from the main companies from each segment to bring valuable nuance to the ever-changing picture of the industry.
Defining and sizing the insights industry has become a moving target as the impact of current evolutionary trends permanently alters its players and scope. This unique report tracks the fundamental shifts that are occurring as data more broadly infiltrates organizations and tech-driven tools and solutions expand their contributions to overall industry performance.
This report identifies three main impacts that will help define the insights revolution.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Global overview
Chapter 2. Established Market Research
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gmjt4a
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: