Westport, CT, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company”), a medical technology company commercializing an innovative signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the 26th Annual International Atrial Fibrillation Symposium, held virtually on January 29-31, 2021.

Clinical observations collected with BioSig’s PURE EPTM System will be presented by G. Joseph Gallinghouse, M.D., Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David’s Medical Center, during Spotlight Session: Early Stage and Emerging New Technologies and Drugs in Cardiac EP on January 29, 2021, from 2:40-3:40pm ET.

More than 470 patient cases have been conducted with the PURE EPTM System to date across seven clinical sites in the US. Dr. Gallinghouse is one of the most experienced PURE EPTM physician users, having worked with the technology since 2019.

This year, the AF Symposium will be streamed live and can be attended free of charge. To register for the event, please follow this link: https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ehfsps50a7702ca6&oseq=&c=&ch=

“The annual AF Symposium is one of the industry's highlights, and we are particularly grateful to the organizers for opening up this outstanding event to the broader audience in 2021. All stakeholders, including patients and the financial community, are being presented with a unique opportunity to attend a highly educational industry event that would normally be reserved for peer-to-peer engagement. We look forward to contributing to the excellent scientific program and learning about the latest clinical advances from the faculty and our peers,” commented Kenneth L. Londoner, Chairman, and CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc.

About The 26th Annual International AF Symposium

This intensive, highly focused three-day symposium brings together the world’s leading medical scientists to share in a highly interactive environment the most recent advances in the field of atrial fibrillation. The primary objective of the meeting is to provide attendees with a thorough and practical course on the current state of the art in the field of atrial fibrillation in a scholarly and collegial atmosphere, as well as an opportunity to network with colleagues and faculty between sessions. More information about the event on www.afsymposium.com .



About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals ( www.biosig.com ).

The Company’s first product, PURE EPä System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) the geographic, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on our ability to conduct our business and raise capital in the future when needed, (ii) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (iii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iv) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (v) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (vi) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Andrew Ballou BioSig Technologies, Inc. Vice President, Investor Relations 54 Wilton Road, 2nd floor Westport, CT 06880 aballou@biosigtech.com 203-409-5444, x133