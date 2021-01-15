Dublin, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Temperature Sealant Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The high temperature sealant market is expected to record a CAGR of about 3% globally during the forecast period. Increasing demand from the electrical and electronics industry and growing demand owing to its wide range of applications are driving the market growth. On the flip side, stringent environmental regulations is expected to hinder the market growth.
High temperature sealant market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand from the electrical and electronics segment. Asia-Pacific region dominated the market across the world with the largest consumption from the countries, such as China, India, and Japan.
Key Market Trends
Increasing Demand from Electrical & Electronics Industry
High temperature sealant is a high-performance sealant designed especially for extremely high temperature applications. It provides a long-lasting, weather-resistant seal with supreme adhesion, flexibility, and durability. It adheres to most common building materials and remains flexible in a wide range of temperatures and substrates.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market for high temperature sealants during the forecast period. Due to the high demand application in countries like China, India, and Japan, the market for high temperature sealants has been increasing.
Competitive Landscape
The global high temperature sealant market is fragmented with players accounting for a marginal share of the market. Few companies include 3M, Dow, PPG Industries Inc., MAPEI SpA, Arkema Group.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Electrical and Electronics Industry
4.1.2 Growing Demand owing to its Wide Range of Applications
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Chemistry
5.1.1 Epoxy
5.1.2 Silicone
5.1.3 Others
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Electrical and Electronics
5.2.2 Automotive and Transportation
5.2.3 Chemical and Pharmaceutical
5.2.4 Building and Construction
5.2.5 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 France
5.3.3.4 Italy
5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 3M
6.4.2 American Sealants Inc.
6.4.3 Arkema Group
6.4.4 Bond It
6.4.5 Dow
6.4.6 H.B. Fuller Company
6.4.7 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
6.4.8 MAPEI S.p.A
6.4.9 Pidilite Industries Limited
6.4.10 PPG Industries Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Development of Sealants with High Adhesion
