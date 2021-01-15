NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: SPRQ U) (the “Company”) announced that, commencing January 15, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. The shares of Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) under the symbols “SPRQ” and “SPRQ WS,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the NYSE under the symbol “SPRQ U.” Holders of the units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the holders’ units into Class A common stock and redeemable warrants.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The Company intends to focus its search for a target business in the energy value chain in North America, with a particular focus on opportunities aligned with energy transition and sustainability themes. The Company is sponsored by Spartan Acquisition Sponsor II LLC, which is owned by a private investment fund managed by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (“Apollo”) (NYSE: APO).

Forward-Looking Statements

