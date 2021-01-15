AB “Novaturas” plans to publish regulated information and information for investors for 2021 at these dates:
|15.02.2021
|Revenue and clients for January period
|15.03.2021
|Revenue and clients for February period
|15.04.2021
|Revenue and clients for March period
|28.04.2021
|Interim consolidated financial statements for 3 month of 2021
|Till 30.04.2021
|Decisions of General Meeting of Shareholders
|14.05.2021
|Revenue and clients for April period
|15.06.2021
|Revenue and clients for May period
|15.07.2021
|Revenue and clients for June period
|29.07.2021
|Interim consolidated financial statements for 6 month of 2021
|16.08.2021
|Revenue and clients for July period
|15.09.2021
|Revenue and clients for August period
|15.10.2021
|Revenue and clients for September period
|27.10.2021
|Interim consolidated financial statements for 9 month of 2021
|15.11.2021
|Revenue and clients for October period
|15.12.2021
|Revenue and clients for November period
|14.01.2022
|Revenue and clients for December period
|08.02.2022
|Interim consolidated financial statements for 12 month of 2021
CFO
Tomas Staškūnas
tomas.staskunas@novaturas.lt
+370 687 10426
AB Novaturas
Lithuania, LITHUANIA
