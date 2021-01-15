AB “Novaturas” plans to publish regulated information and information for investors for 2021 at these dates:

15.02.2021 Revenue and clients for January period

15.03.2021 Revenue and clients for February period

15.04.2021 Revenue and clients for March period

28.04.2021 Interim consolidated financial statements for 3 month of 2021

Till 30.04.2021 Decisions of General Meeting of Shareholders

14.05.2021 Revenue and clients for April period

15.06.2021 Revenue and clients for May period

15.07.2021 Revenue and clients for June period

29.07.2021 Interim consolidated financial statements for 6 month of 2021

16.08.2021 Revenue and clients for July period

15.09.2021 Revenue and clients for August period

15.10.2021 Revenue and clients for September period

27.10.2021 Interim consolidated financial statements for 9 month of 2021

15.11.2021 Revenue and clients for October period

15.12.2021 Revenue and clients for November period

14.01.2022 Revenue and clients for December period