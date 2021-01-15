Partnership with influencers inspires movement and exercise while waiting for food to arrive

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, Inc. ("El Pollo Loco" or "Company") (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, is kicking off the new year with its first-ever TikTok campaign, “Workout While You Wait,” which challenges customers at home to get up and get moving while they wait for their Pollo Fit Bowl order. Pollo Fit Bowls are made with twice the amount of El Pollo Loco’s famous fire-grilled chicken, organic super greens, and new cilantro lime cauliflower rice. The bowls offer a more balanced approach to healthier eating with options that are keto-friendly and are accompanied by dressings with no high-fructose corn syrup.

People are working out at home more than ever before, from using their stationary bikes and treadmills to taking virtual workout classes, and El Pollo Loco wants to provide some fun motivation to make it even easier to get fit and eat healthier in the new year. On the heels of bringing back fan-favorite Pollo Fit Bowls, the restaurant has partnered with fitness and lifestyle influencers to create short workouts that inspire customers while they wait for their food delivery. From placing an order until it arrives, customers will be able to complete a workout routine in less than 30 minutes.

“El Pollo Loco is proud to help fans start the year off with healthier habits and workouts they can enjoy at home,” said Bernard Acoca, President & Chief Executive Officer at El Pollo Loco. “Our new campaign is a fun, uplifting way to motivate customers to stay active while avoiding the typical regret-inducing delivery choices people make because they can’t easily find healthy and affordable options.”

Joining the El Pollo Loco “Workout While You Wait” challenge is easy — fans can simply tune into the workout series on their favorite TikTokers’ channels and follow along while they wait for their freshly prepared, feel-good food to arrive. For fun and energetic workouts, follow the El Pollo Loco TikTok creators at:

Bonus Motivation

Customers who join in on the action early will receive a free Pollo Fit Bowl by using their selected TikTokers’ unique code in the El Pollo Loco App.

The “Workout While You Wait” TikTok campaign will be supported across social channels. The latest advertising campaign where the restaurant differentiates itself from regret-inducing takeout choices can be viewed on El Pollo Loco’s YouTube. Check out the TV spots: No Bueno, Adios and Sweatpants.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family, and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture, and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at www.elpolloloco.com.



