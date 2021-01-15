New York, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Food Pathogen Testing Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Type, Technology, and Food Type" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06004162/?utm_source=GNW

One of the factors that is driving the Europe food pathogen testing market is the rise in rapid pathogen testing in dairy production.



The implementation of rapid testing technologies in a dairy plant provides many advantages—such as faster time to get results—which further allows higher testing throughout to improve the production efficiency, decrease the hold time, and increase shelf life of the products. The use of rapid testing technologies also favors the faster response to adverse events that allows the dairy production facilities to implement any required corrective actions that can prevent losses caused due to wastage and spoilage.

In terms of technology, the rapid technology segment led the Europe food pathogen testing market in 2019.Technological advancements for providing accurate results in limited time is amplifying the rapid technology segment growth.



Rising testing kit launches with competitive prices are further fueling the industry share.The focus on reduced test time, sample utilization, cost of testing, and drawbacks related to traditional technologies has led to technological innovation and development of novel technologies.



Massive rapid technology adoption is an opportunity for small and medium-scale laboratories to expand their service offerings and help them compete with large market players in the industry.These technologies offer higher accuracy in results, sensitivity, and reliability, among other benefits.



The food pathogen testing industry is witnessing technological innovations as major players offer advanced, fast, and more accurate technologies.

SGS SA, Bureau Veritas, Intertek Group Plc, Eurofins Scientific, Nérieux NutriSciences, ifp Institut für Produktqualität GmbH, ALS Limited, and FoodChain ID Group Inc. are among the key players in the market in this region.

In Europe, Italy is the hardest-hit countriy due to the COVID-19 outbreak.It is expected to suffer an economic hit due to a lack of revenue from various industries, as Italy recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases.



Other member states have implemented drastic measures and travel restrictions, including partially closing their borders. This is anticipated to impact market growth in Europe.

The overall Europe food pathogen testing market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the Europe food pathogen testing market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants typically associated with this process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe food pathogen testing market.

