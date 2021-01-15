Lysaker, 15 January 2021
Financial Calender 2021
|Fund name and share class
|Symbol
|ISIN
|Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5
|STIIAM
|NO0010841588
|Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5
|STIINM
|NO0010841570
|Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5
|STIGEP
|NO0010841604
|Storebrand Global Solutions A5
|STIGS
|NO0010841612
|Storebrand Global Multifactor A5
|STIGM
|NO0010841596
FINANCIAL YEAR 2020
23.04.2021 – Annual Report
FINANCIAL YEAR 2021
24.03.2021 – Election meeting
13.07.2021 – Semi annual Report
29.04.2022 – Annual Report
The funds listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen will be available for trading during the Nasdaq opening hours. Jyske Bank is acting as the market maker, and will ensure transferability for the funds.
For queries, you may contact Storebrand's Danish branch on +45 33 41 76 53, or Kim.Toftegaard.Andreassen@storebrand.com
Regards
Storebrand Asset Management AS
Contacts:
Kim Toftegaard Andreassen, Director, +45 33 41 76 53
Frode Aasen, Product Manager, +47 934 03 934
Storebrand Asset Management AS
Lysaker, NORWAY
