In addition, frozen fruits are gaining popularity among consumers as they offer many advantages than fresh fruits.For instance, frozen fruits are easily available in the market and have a longer shelf life than fresh fruits.



Moreover, increasing awareness regarding the nutritional values of frozen fruits coupled with the growing clean eating habits of consumers would propel the growth of the Europe frozen fruits market during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the Europe frozen fruits market is segmented into citrus fruits, tropical fruits, berries, and others.In 2019, the tropical fruits segment dominated the market, and the berries segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



To make frozen tropical fruits, fresh tropical fruits undergo numerous processes—such as washing, peeling, grading, cutting, blanching, and deactivating enzyme activity, depending on the form of the product.Frozen tropical fruit is used in fruit cocktails, smoothies, ice creams, desserts, preserves, pastries, yogurts, and drinks.



A few tropical fruits are primarily used in the making of ethnic food items such as chutney, guacamole, and freshwater. Therefore, Europe are experiencing the high market growth for tropical fruits.

The frozen fruits market in Europe is segmented into Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe.Transforming lifestyle trends, growing population, increasing demand for convenience snack foods among consumers, and rising disposable income drive the growth of the frozen fruits market in Europe.



Moreover, the rising trend of food-on-the-go in developed countries such as Germany, France, Italy, the UK, and Russia is one of the fundamental considerations for consumers while purchasing food products, which is one of the prominent factors bolstering the market.The demand for nondairy, vegan, and easy to prepare foods is growing, which is driving the demand for tropical frozen fruits in Europe.



In line with an increased mass shift of European consumers to the healthier and “better-for-you” dietary practices, the market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.Europe has a presence of key market players.



Frozen fruits producers are launching new products to attract consumers in the European countries. Manufacturers are actively involved in the advancement or diversification of application of frozen fruits, which is driving the market growth in Europe.

Crop’s Fruits NV, Mirelite Mirsa Co. Ltd., SunOpta Inc., Greenyard, and General Mills Inc. are among the major players operating in the Europe frozen fruits market.

The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, China, in December 2019.As of December 2020, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, Germany and Poland are among the worst-affected countries in terms of COVID-19 confirmed cases and reported deaths.



The pandemic is hindering economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.Shutdowns in the food & beverages industry and disruptions in supply chains are limiting supplies of various products.



Russia has the highest number of confirmed cases across Europe. The shutdown of many food processing plants during lockdown is restraining the growth of the frozen fruits market in Europe.

The overall Europe frozen fruits market size has been derived in accordance to both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically involved in the process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe frozen fruits market.

