However, the lack of awareness regarding renal stones hinders the market growth.

Kidney stone devices include a wide range of stone retrieval tools such as lithotripter, stone baskets, ureteral stents, ureterorenoscopes, guidewires, and access sheath.These tools are tube-like structure that is attached with a camera to visualize the position of stones inside the ureter, and tools such as lithotripter are used to break down stones into pieces, and stone basket helps hold the stones pieces together.



Accessories such as guidewires and access sheaths allow the insertion of stone removal devices into the ureter.

The incidence of kidney stone disease is high among both the genders.It has a prevalence rate of ~7% among adults.



The disease may reoccur after 10 years in many people. According to the European Union, the prevalence of CKD was 15.1% in 2018. The CKD cases are more common among men with age 40 and above. Also, there is a significant rise in the incidence of other chronic kidney diseases. For instance, according to t the National Health Examination Survey, in Italy, the prevalence rates of CKD are 7.5% among males and 6.5% among females of the age 35-79. Therefore, CKD includes various disorders and represents an actual significant public health burden in the country. Hence, in 2017, the Italian Ministry of Health promoted the institution of the national chronic kidney diseases registry to describe epidemiology in the country, monitor the quality of care and health outcomes, and prevent the incidence of the most severe and costly phases of this disease. The critical factor leading to the increasing incidence of kidney stones is dietary habits of people in different countries. In addition, factors such as obesity; dehydration; digestive disorders; medical conditions, including renal tubular acidosis, cystinuria, hyperparathyroidism, and repeated urinary tract infections; and medication consumption increase the risk of kidney stones among people.Thus, the increasing prevalence of kidney stone diseases is raising demand for kidney stone retrieval devices.

The European economy is severely affected due to the exponential growth of COVID-19 cases in the region.Spain, Italy, Germany, France, and the UK are among the most affected European countries.



As per the Worldometer, the UK, Spain, Italy, Germany, and France recorded 358,138; 554,143; 283,180; 258,107; and 353,944 cases, respectively, and the deaths toll is also high in these countries.Regulatory bodies in the region take preventive measures such as complete quarantine and shutting down all business operations.



In March 2020, the European Medicines Agency established a managing committee to deal with the impact of COVID-19 on the supply chain of medicines and devices.Furthermore, once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, hospitals and other healthcare providers are likely to experience constraints in their capacities and financial resources of perform noninvasive and minimally invasive procedures, which could harm demand for intracorporeal ureteroscopy.



Many hospitals in Europe have also implemented vendor access restrictions, potentially limiting the ability of medical industry players to provide products and case support. Due to the fear of infection in patients and doctors, people are refraining from hospitals and avoiding surgical operations. These measures are hampering the overall manufacturing and marketing of kidney stone retrieval devices.

Based on type,the kidney stones retrieval devices market is segmented intolithotripters, stone removal devices, ureteral stents, and ureterorenoscopes. The lithotripters segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; the same segment is further anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on treatment, the kidney stones retrieval devices market is segmented into extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy, intracorporeal ureteroscopy, and percutaneous nephrolithotripsy. The extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and it is also expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the kidney stones retrieval devices market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. The hospitals and clinics segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and the market for the same is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

A few of the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the Europe kidney stones retrieval devices market are the European Association of Urology (EAU) and National Health Examination Survey (Italy).

