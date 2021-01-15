BOCA RATON, FL, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven by Stem (the “Company”) (OTCQX: STMH CSE: STEM) (OTCQB: DRVD), a leading omnichannel, vertically-integrated cannabis branded products and technology company with an integrated Delivery-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform (formerly called Stem Holdings), today announced that Adam Berk, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present virtually at NobleCon17, Noble Capital Markets’ Seventeenth Annual Investor Conference, on Wednesday, January 20th at 2:15 p.m. ET on Track 1.



The conference is virtual, with no cost, obligation or restrictions to attend by visiting www.noblecon17.com . A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company’s website, www.drivenbystem.com , and as part of a complete catalog of presentations to be rebroadcast on Channelchek, www.channelchek.com , next month.



About Driven By Stem

Driven By Stem (DBS) is a leading omnichannel, vertically-integrated cannabis branded products and technology company with state-of-the-art cultivation, processing, extraction, retail, distribution, and delivery-as-a-service (DaaS) operations throughout the United States. DBS’ family of award-winning brands includes TJ's Gardens™, TravisxJames™, and Yerba Buena™ flower and extracts; Cannavore™ edible confections; Doseology™, a CBD mass-market brand launching in 2021; as well as DaaS brands Budee™ and Ganjarunner™ through the acquisition of Driven Deliveries. Budee™ and Ganjarunner™ e-commerce platforms provide direct-to-consumer proprietary logistics and an omnichannel UX (user experience)/CX (customer experience). DBS will expand its footprint with branded product distribution, as well as partnerships with leading cannabis companies in new geographies to meet growing consumer demand for rapid home delivery.

