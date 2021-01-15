Bid procedure, 2021-01-21
BondsSTADSHYPOTEK AB: 1590. SE0012676690. 2025-09-03

NORDEA HYPOTEK AB: 5534, SE0012230415, 2024-09-18

SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA: 576, SE0010049841, 2023-12-20

DANSKE HYPOTEK AB: 2312, SE0011116474, 2023-12-20

LANSFORSAKRINGAR HYPOTEK: 518, SE0011309244, 2025-09-17

SWEDISH COVERED BOND: 146, SE0013381571, 2025-06-11

SWEDBANK HYPOTEK AB: 194, SE0012142206, 2024-09-18

 
Bid date2021-01-21
Bid times09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)1590: 1500 mln SEK +/-500 mln SEK

5534: 1300 mln SEK +/-500 mln SEK

576: 900 mln SEK +/-450 mln SEK

2312: 400 mln SEK +/-200 mln SEK

518: 800 mln SEK +/-400 mln SEK

146: 800 mln SEK +/-400 mln SEK

194: 1300 mln SEK +/-500 mln SEK

 
Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)1590: 1500 mln SEK per bid

5534: 1300 mln SEK per bid

576: 900 mln SEK per bid

2312: 400 mln SEK per bid

518: 800 mln SEK per bid

146: 800 mln SEK per bid

194: 1300 mln SEK per bid

 
Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)SEK 50 million per bid
Expected allocation timeNo later than 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Delivery and payment date2021-01-25
Delivery of bondsTo the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383

Stockholm, 2021-01-15

This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.