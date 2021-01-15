New York, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth supported by considerable surge in water treatment operations in industrial & municipal sewage systems requiring industrial salts, and increasing usage of industrial salts in chemical processing.
Market Size – USD 15.73 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.4%, Market Trends – Increasing usage in de-icing & water treatment.
The global industrial salts market is projected to reach a value of USD 24.14 Billion in 2027. Growth of this market is driven considerably by factors such as rising usage of potassium chloride in metallurgical processing - such as surface treatment & galvanizing – and growing usage of industrial salts in wastewater treatment applications, and major surge in demand for industrial salts in chemical processing and agro-chemical manufacturing.
As an active ingredient of heavy-duty detergents, rock salts provide a fiber-friendly effect for fabrics and work as a grinding agent in dry-detergent processes. Types of industrial salt namely, refined mesh salt, superfine salt are used in the manufacture of liquid soaps, rinsing agents, and detergents to regulate overall viscosity. Industrial salts such as granulated industrial salts, undried solar salt, extra coarse rock salt, and chemical grade salt is considered to be the primary material for chemical manufacturing.
Further key findings in the report
Industrial Salts Market By Source, By Product, By End-Use, and By Region, Is Expected To Reach USD 24.14 Billion By 2027
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global industrial salts market on the basis of End-Use, Source, Product, and Region:
