However, the preference of alternative drug delivery restrains the growth of the market.



Technological advancements and design development, and patient-controlled injector industries consolidation are likely to fuel the growth of the Europe patient controlled injectors market during the forecast period.

Patient controlled Injectors are subcutaneous drug delivery systems that adhere to the body and administer larger volumes (more than 2 mL) of a drug over an extended period. With the use of patient controlled injectors, dosing errors, microbial contamination risks, and needle stick injuries can be avoided that are caused during parenteral drug admin\,,./istration using injections. In the last few years, the pharmaceutical industry has witnessed the introduction of several innovative interventions for the treatment of various chronic diseases.

The consolidation of the patient-controlled injectors industry through the strengthening of product offerings is an emerging trend followed by prime companies.Increasing patient population and rising demand for self-medication/self-administrations encourage companies to expand their manufacturing capabilities.



This factor has led to geographic diversification, therapeutic and development expertise building, enormous capital generation, and steady technical resource availability among the industry giants, which helps them meet the requirement of healthcare facilities and patients suffering from chronic diseases, such as cancer, autoimmune treatment, and blood disorders.

In July 2018, Gerresheimer AG acquired Sensile Medical, a Swiss technology company.This acquisition has helped the company to expand its business offerings significantly.



It has open up various business opportunities with its existing and potential new customers.This acquisition has enabled the company to enhance its drug delivery products offering for its Pharmaceutical and Biotech business partners.



In June 2019, Enable Injections, Inc. entered into another multi-product development agreement with Sanofi. Thus, these strategies help in growth of patient controlled injectors market in the forecasted period.

Europe is facing the second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak; therefore, governments are announcing lockdown in countries.In Europe, many patient-controlled injector manufacturers are limiting their manufacturing facility.



Regulatory bodies in the region are taking preventive measures such as complete quarantine and business shutdown to control the spread of the virus. Furthermore, once the pandemic subsides, there may be constraints in the capacities and financial resources of hospitals and other healthcare providers to perform elective treatments procedures that had been deferred due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which may restrict the demand for patient controlled injectors and hamper the growth of the Europe patient controlled injectors market.

In 2019, the electronic injector segment accounted for the largest market share of the Europe patient controlled injectors market.Electronic injector offers various benefits such as comfort, water resistance, flexible dosing, and automatic warming of refrigerated drug as well as it is easy to use.



These benefits accelerate the demand for electronic injector. A mechanical injector eliminates the risks of skin fitting issues and allergic skin reactions; therefore, the market for mechanical injector segment is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period.

A few of the major secondary sources referred to while preparing this report on the Europe patient controlled injectors market report are the World Health Organization (WHO), Global Burden of Disease (GBD), International Diabetes Federation (IDF), British Heart Foundation, European Cardiovascular Disease Statistics, Cancer Research UK, and others.

