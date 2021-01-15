BALTIMORE, MD, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global Boatworks Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GBBT) and its wholly owned subsidiary, R3 Score Technologies, today announced that the Company’s CEO, Laurin Leonard, will be featured on Nasdaq TradeTalks with host Jill Malandrino today at 1:30 PM Eastern Time. The live broadcast and replay will be available at: Nasdaq - YouTube.



There are more than 70 million Americans with a criminal record and by 2030 that number is predicted to reach 100 million - nearly 1/3 of all Americans. Ms. Leonard plans to discuss how individuals with even minor offenses on their records are disadvantaged by traditional credit score risk models - severely impacting future financial and employment opportunities that are critical to success in America. She also plans to discuss how R3 Score is helping create opportunities for Americans by allowing employers and other decision-makers to gain a more holistic picture of a person.

Nasdaq's TradeTalks is a live broadcast that includes conversations with industry thought leaders on trading trends, news, and investor education. The program broadcasts live from MarketSite in Time Square, the historic Philadelphia Trading Floor as well as global industry conferences and events.

The show is live streamed via Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter and will live on Nasdaq.com.

About Global Boatworks Holdings, Inc. and R3 Holdings, Inc.

Global completed a definitive Share Exchange Agreement with Baltimore, Maryland based R3 Technologies, Inc. on September 23, 2020. R3 Holdings, Inc. is a SaaS company that provides a more contextualized criminal background report and alternative credit score for use by businesses of all sizes and in every industry. R3’s AI-enabled, financial software platform uses proprietary data-driven scoring designed to unlock new valuable information about employees and financial services consumers utilizing a multi-factor algorithm based on 11 factors assessing character, capacity, and current choice. To learn more about R3 Score, visit www.R3Score.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this presentation, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this presentation relating to the view of management of R3 Score Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”) concerning its business strategy, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Contact:

Laurin Leonard, CEO R3 Holdings, Inc.

Info@R3Score.com

Investor Relations Contact:

TraDigital IR

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

kevin@tradigitalir.com