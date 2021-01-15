OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC

15 January 2021

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus AIM VCT plc (the “Company”) announces the allotment and issue of 585,599 Ordinary Shares of 1p each at a price of 120.8p per share to shareholders who elected to receive Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme as an alternative to the interim dividend for the 6 months to 31 August payable on 15 January 2021.

Application for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities has been made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 25 January 2021.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now: 147,324,732. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Graham Venables

For Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

020 3935 3803