L’ÎLE-DES-SOEURS, Quebec, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) has just released its residential real estate market statistics for the province of Quebec, based on the real estate brokers’ Centris provincial database.
In total, 112,476 residential sales transactions were concluded in 2020 in the province of Quebec. This represents a 17 per cent increase compared to 2019. It was also the highest number of sales ever registered since the real estate brokers’ Centris system began compiling market data in the year 2000.
“The fourth quarter brought an extraordinary year to a close, one marked by an unprecedented health crisis. Exceptional government financial assistance programs, rock-bottom interest rates, a renewed interest in acquiring a property adapted to the new reality of teleworking, as well as new needs have helped accelerate the increase in transactions beyond large urban areas,” said Charles Brant, director of market analysis at the QPAREB. “This has further reduced the already limited number of properties for sale on the market, pushing property prices to levels never before seen across the province,” he added.
Here are some of the highlights of 2020.
Sales
Active listings
Prices
Market conditions and selling times
In the context of the current pandemic, the QPAREB reminds you that working with a real estate broker means more security and less stress, as all members are subject to the Real Estate Brokerage Act as well as strict rules and a code of conduct. Learn more about the health measures that are in effect.
About the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers
The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) is a non-profit association that brings together more than 13,000 real estate brokers and agencies. It is responsible for promoting and defending their interests while taking into account the issues facing the profession and the various professional and regional realities of its members. The QPAREB is also an important player in many real estate dossiers, including the implementation of measures that promote homeownership. The Association reports on Quebec’s residential real estate market statistics, provides training, tools and services relating to real estate, and facilitates the collection, dissemination and exchange of information. The QPAREB is headquartered in Quebec City and has its administrative offices in Montreal. It has two subsidiaries: Centris Inc. and the Collège de l’immobilier du Québec. Follow its activities at qpareb.ca or via its social media pages: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.
About Centris
Société Centris provides real estate industry stakeholders with access to real estate data and a wide range of technology tools. Centris tools are used by close to 14,000 real estate brokers, as well as other industry professionals. Centris also operates Centris.ca, the most visited real estate website in Quebec.
