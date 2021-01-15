Rockford, IL, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SupplyCore, a supply chain integrator and small business government contractor, has been awarded a maximum $92 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity 5-year contract for the supply, storage, and distribution of water purification systems.

This contract, awarded by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio, is a four-year base contract with a one-year option period and is a Small Business Set-Aside. SupplyCore has extensive experience serving on this contract, having first won it in 2016.

Through this contract, SupplyCore’s Weapon Systems Support team will provide various tactical water purification and distribution systems to Army and Marine Corps customers throughout the world.

“SupplyCore is proud to continue supporting our troops through the Water Purification Initiative,” said Peter Provenzano, President & CEO. “We value our relationship with the Defense Logistics Agency and appreciate the opportunity to continue our work on this important contract.”

SupplyCore is a long-standing supplier of Weapon Systems Support (WSS), providing spare parts and end items for tactical vehicle, commercial automotive, and aviation components. In addition to WSS, SupplyCore is also an MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Operations) Prime Vendor, providing facilities and infrastructure supplies to the U.S. military and its allies. As a single source solution for supplies, SupplyCore maintains relationships with more than 10,000 manufacturers, distributers, and suppliers to support readiness worldwide. For more information about SupplyCore’s solutions, visit www.supplycore.com.

About SupplyCore Inc.

For more than 30 years, SupplyCore has supported our military, civilian agencies and allied governments with vital supplies and services for their facilities and equipment fleets. Driven by its mission to sustain and enhance the physical and human capital of our nation and its allies in times of peace and contingency, SupplyCore’s market segments include Base Operations Supply and Weapon Systems Support. SupplyCore maintains fast, reliable and cost-effective supply chains to meet program requirements and support customers worldwide. Inc. has recognized SupplyCore as one of America’s fastest-growing companies for a total of nine years, including induction into the elite Inc. 500 Hall of Fame. For more information about SupplyCore, visit www.supplycore.com.

