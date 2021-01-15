Downing FOUR VCT plc
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
15 January 2021
Issue of Equity
The Directors of Downing FOUR VCT plc announce an allotment on 15 January 2021 of Generalist Shares of 0.1p each (“Generalist Shares”) and Healthcare Shares of 0.1p each (“Healthcare Shares”) pursuant to the Offers for Subscription that opened on 27 February 2020 (“Offers”) as follows:
|Date
|Generalist
Shares
|Average
issue price
per share
|Healthcare
Shares
|Average
issue price
per share
|15 January 2021
|649,182
|62.41p
|208,570
|67.62p
Application for these shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 21 January 2021.
Following these allotments, the issued share capital and total voting rights (excluding management shares) of the Company are summarised follows:
|Shares
in issue
|Voting rights
per Share
|Voting
rights
|DSO D Shares of 0.1 pence each
|7,867,247
|232
|1,825,201,304
|DP67 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each
|11,192,136
|375
|4,197,051,000
|Generalist Shares of 0.1 pence each
|46,635,959
|860
|40,106,924,740
|Healthcare Shares of 0.1 pence each
|19,052,138
|860
|16,384,838,680
|Total voting rights
|62,514,015,724
Included in these issues of equity under the Offers were allotments of Generalist Shares to PDMRs as follows:
|Director / PDMR
|Generalist Shares issued
|Issue price
|Tony McGing
|PDMR
|163,398
|61.2p
|Nick Lewis
|PDMR
|163,398
|61.2p
Following these allotments, above PDMRs had the following holdings in the Company's Generalist Shares:
|Director / PDMR
|Generalist Shares held
|% of Generalist Shares in issue
|Tony McGing
|PDMR
|270,869
|0.58%
|Nick Lewis
|PDMR
|163,398
|0.35%
Downing FOUR VCT plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM