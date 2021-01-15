A public limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of €1,533,798,045.00

Registered office: 1, cours Ferdinand de Lesseps

92500 Rueil-Malmaison

Registration number 552 037 806 RCS Nanterre

www.vinci.com

Shareholders relations department: actionnaires@vinci.com

____________________________________

Issue of new VINCI shares,

reserved for group employees in France

in the context of its savings plan¨

The combined general meeting of shareholders held on 18 June 2020, through its 12th resolution, delegated to the Board of directors its power to make increases in the capital reserved for employees for a period of 26 months expiring on 17 August 2022.

The meeting of shareholders defined in this context the manner in which the issue price of the new shares is determined.

During its meeting held on 22 October 2020, VINCI Board of directors fixed terms and conditions of a capital increase reserved for group employees in France, this transaction being in keeping with the powers received from the general meeting of shareholders.

The maximum number of shares that could be issued and the total amount of the issue will depend on the level of employees’ subscriptions for the units to be issued by the “Castor Relais 2021/1” mutual fund which will be determined at the end of the subscription period which will be opened from 1 January up to 30 April 2021.

The issue price of the new shares is equal to 95 % of the average opening prices of the VINCI shares quoted on the regulated market of Euronext Paris SA on the 20 trading days preceding 22 Octobrer 2020, namely €69.66 per new share to be issued.

The total number of new shares to be issued cannot exceed the limit prescribed by the general meeting of shareholders held on 18 June 2020 through its 12h resolution. The total number of shares that could be issued pursuant thereto and pursuant to the 13th resolution of the general meeting of shareholders held on 18 June 2020 to promote share ownership in favour of employees living in some foreign countries cannot exceed 1.5% of the number of shares comprising the authorised share capital at the time when the Board makes its decision.

The “Castor Relais 2021/1” mutual fund will subscribe for the new VINCI shares to be issued1 at the end of May 2021.

Authorization for trading these new shares on the regulated market of Euronext Paris will be required immediately after their issuing.

These ordinary shares will be accompanied by no restriction and will bear current dividend rights as from 1st January 2021.

Rueil-Malmaison, 30 December 2020

¨ Employees will subscribe for this issue, which is reserved for them, through a temporary mutual fund initially and momentarily invested in monetary securities known as “Castor Relais 2021/1” and classified as a euro monetary mutual fund. This mutual fund received the approval of the AMF on

2 November 2020, under no. FCE 2020 0094. It will collect the employees’ cash payments intended to subscribe for the units that it issues. At the end of the 4-month subscription period opened to the employees, this temporary mutual fund will subscribe for the VINCI shares issued according to the total amount of the payments that it collects and will then be absorbed by the “Castor” mutual fund on 2 June 2021. The AMF approved such a merger in advance on 9 November 2020 (under no. 128445).

The “Castor” mutual fund is an employee savings and employee shareholder UCITS invested in VINCI shares. It is one of the principal instruments used for the implementation of the VINCI group’s company savings plan in France.







1 Up to the total amount of employees’ payments raised by contributions paid by group companies that are members of its savings plan in France.







Attachment