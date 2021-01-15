SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Civil rights. Mass incarceration. Police accountability. Topics we’ve been discussing for centuries–but even more so in the wake of the murder of George Floyd. Today, the Illinois State Legislature did something about them. It passed the most significant package of justice and police reform legislation in not just the state’s, but the nation’s history.
The controversial package referenced is the 764-page justice and police reform omnibus bill marshalled by State Representative Justin Slaughter, State Senator Elgie Sims, Jr., others in the General Assembly, and stakeholders from across the state. “We can’t be more grateful that this omnibus bill includes not one, not even 5, but 10 of the legislative efforts Social Change authored, negotiated, advocated for, or has otherwise been fighting for relating to justice and police reform,” noted Social Change’s Executive Director Todd Belcore, “not just because it reflects the hard work we’ve put into amplifying the voices of families and communities in the halls of Springfield, but because of the real impact it’ll have on the lives of people in communities across the state.”
Specifically, the Social Change measures in the omnibus bill relate to addressing:
What’s next? “Tackling voter suppression and creating more pathways to employment, business ownership and family reunification,” Todd added.
Stay tuned.
About Social Change. Social Change is a national nonprofit committed to liberation via storytelling, organizing, direct action and policy advocacy. Check them out and follow them at www.socialchange.site or @CHIsocialchange on all social media platforms.
