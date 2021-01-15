Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Frederik Strange
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Ferratum Oyj
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20210115190601_10
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-01-15
Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,350 Unit price: 5.8 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2,350 Volume weighted average price: 5.8 EUR
Ferratum Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND