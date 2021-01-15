



Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Frederik Strange

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Ferratum Oyj

LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20210115190601_10

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-01-15

Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000106299

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2,350 Unit price: 5.8 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 2,350 Volume weighted average price: 5.8 EUR



