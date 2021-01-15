Delta, B.C., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on the success of its Full Spectrum Vape products, Pure Sunfarms continues to expand its cannabis 2.0 offering by introducing a High THC Vape to their portfolio.

Pure Sunfarms High THC Vape includes one ingredient only: pure cannabis extract, and no additives, featuring concentrated THC for those consumers seeking a high-THC experience. Each vape cartridge is fitted with a ceramic mouthpiece, features a glass tank, ceramic heating coil, and is compatible with a standard 510 thread cartridge battery.

"True to who we are at Pure Sunfarms, each High THC Vape includes cannabis extract with a high concentration of cannabinoids, and nothing else – no alternative botanical ingredients, no flavouring agents, no thinning agents, and no additional cannabinoids,” said Mandesh Dosanjh, President & CEO, Pure Sunfarms. “And like all Pure Sunfarms products, our High THC Vape offers consumers quality at the price it should be.”

Pure Sunfarms High THC Vape will be available for purchase in the days and weeks ahead in British Columbia, Ontario, and Alberta markets.

Pure Sunfarms has also added two of the company’s popular signature strains, Critical Kali Mist and Headband, to their Full Spectrum Vape portfolio to join Afghan Kush, Island Honey, and White Rhino. Additional strains will follow in the coming months.

Consumers looking to receive updates from Pure Sunfarms can sign-up by visiting puresunfarms.com/subscribe and by following @PureSunfarms on Instagram.

For more information about Pure Sunfarms, visit www.puresunfarms.com

- 30 -

About Pure Sunfarms

Located in Delta, British Columbia, Pure Sunfarms is one of Canada’s largest, single site, licensed producers of high-quality, greenhouse-grown cannabis. With decades of growing experience and 1.1 million square feet of best-in-class greenhouse operations, the company has capacity to produce 75,000 kilograms of dried flower annually for the Canadian recreational market.

Current supply agreements in place include the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation (OCRC) (operating as the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS)), the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB), Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (AGLC), the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA), and most recently, the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation. Pure Sunfarms also provides cannabis to other Licensed Producers in Canada.

Pure Sunfarms is converting a second 1.1 million square foot greenhouse for cannabis production, which is expected to double annual output capacity to 150,000 kilograms. The company also holds an option on an additional greenhouse facility, currently owned and operated by Village Farms, which could further increase total production area by approximately 2.6 million square feet.

Pure Sunfarms is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc.

www.puresunfarms.com

Attachment

Danielle Bronson Pure Sunfarms (604) 359-3235 media@puresunfarms.com