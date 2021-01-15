Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

FRANKFURT, Germany, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement 14Jan21, J.P. Morgan Securities AG, (contact: Emma Lovett 0207 134 2468) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) or the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

AFLAU

ISIN: FR0014000WE0



Issuer: Agence France Locale Guarantor (if any): Agence France Locale - Société Territoriale and the members of the Agence France Locale Group



Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500,000,000 Description: EUR fixed rate 10Y notes due 20th March 2031. Coupon 0%.



Listing: Euronext Paris Stabilisation Manager(s): J.P. Morgan Securities AG (Stabilisation coordinator)

BNP Paribas (Stabilisation Manager(s))

Deutsche Bank (Stabilisation Manager(s))



Offer price: 100.091

