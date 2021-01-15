TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PIC.A; PIC.PR.A) Premium Income Corporation today announces results of operations for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2020. Decrease in net assets attributable to holders of Class A shares amounted to $57.1 million or $4.24 per Class A share. Net assets attributable to holders of Class A shares were $12.8 million or $0.95 per Class A share. Cash distributions of $0.86 per Preferred share and $0.50 per Class A share were paid during the year.



Premium Income Corporation is a mutual fund corporation, which invests in a portfolio consisting principally of common shares of Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Canada, and the Toronto Dominion Bank. The Fund employs a proprietary investment strategy, Strathbridge Selective Overwriting, to enhance the income generated by the portfolio and to reduce volatility.

The investment portfolio of the Fund is managed by its investment manager, Strathbridge Asset Management Inc. The Fund’s Preferred and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols PIC.PR.A and PIC.A respectively.

Selected Financial Information: ($ Millions) Statement of Financial Position 2020 As at October 31 Assets $ 215.5 Liabilities (202.7 ) Net Assets Attributable to Holders of Class A Shares $ 12.8 Statement of Comprehensive Income Year ended October 31 Loss $ (42.3 ) Expenses (3.2 ) Operating Loss (45.5 ) Preferred Share Distributions (11.6 ) Increase in Net Assets Attributable to Holders of Class A Shares $ (57.1 )

