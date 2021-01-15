HMG Strategy’s Research Services and CIO and CISO Summit Series will explore what the future of leadership will look like, along with the future of innovation and the future organization, beginning with its 2021 HMG Live! Washington, D.C. CISO Executive Leadership Summit.

HMG Strategy Announces its 2021 CIO & CISO Summit Lineup with a Focus on the Future of Leadership and Innovation

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world's #1 digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is bringing together the world’s most distinguished and innovative technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technological and career challenges technology executives are facing today – and tomorrow.



After a year of repositioning the enterprise to overcome a variety of challenges, HMG Strategy’s Research Services and CIO and CISO Summit Series will explore what the future of leadership will look like, along with the future of innovation and the future organization.

“2021 at HMG is all future-focused. The future of leadership, the future of work, the future of innovation- it’s all happening here,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “Last year was all about adjusting to extremely demanding circumstances. As we look ahead to a brighter 2021 and beyond, it’s all about the role of the technology executive in improving the customer experience, boosting go-to-market strategies, and advancing new business models to the next level. By collaborating and working together, we can help each other to achieve tremendous success.”

HMG Strategy will kick off its 2021 CIO and CISO Executive Summit Series with a great lineup of peer-focused, research driven content at its 2021 HMG Live! Washington, D.C. CISO Executive Leadership Summit on February 2.

Engaging topics that security leaders will be discussing at the event include redefining and reinventing the modern enterprise with new technologies, fostering a connected culture while keeping hybrid and remote employees motivated and engaged, and maintaining a secure workplace in a hybrid work environment.

Notable technology executives speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! Washington, D.C. CISO Executive Leadership Summit on February 2 include:

Selim Aissi , SVP and CISO, Ellie Mae

, SVP and CISO, Ellie Mae Dr. David Bray , Inaugural Director, Global GeoTech Center & Commission, Atlantic Council

, Inaugural Director, Global GeoTech Center & Commission, Atlantic Council Mignona Cote , Global Specialty Head, Security, Risk, and Compliance, Amazon Web Services

, Global Specialty Head, Security, Risk, and Compliance, Amazon Web Services John Iannarelli , Former FBI Special Agent and Senior Executive Advisor, FBI

, Former FBI Special Agent and Senior Executive Advisor, FBI Wanda Jones-Heath , Chief Information Security Officer/DAF Principal Cyber Advisor, United States Air Force

, Chief Information Security Officer/DAF Principal Cyber Advisor, United States Air Force Monti Knode , Director of Customer Success, Horizon3.ai

, Director of Customer Success, Horizon3.ai Adam Lee , VP and CISO, Dominion Energy

, VP and CISO, Dominion Energy Jana Monroe , VP Global Security and Enterprise Risk Management, Herbalife

, VP Global Security and Enterprise Risk Management, Herbalife James Turgal, Managing Director, Cyber Risk Services, Deloitte



Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Washington, D.C. CISO Executive Leadership Summit on February 2 will include Appian, Aryaka, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, SentinelOne, SIM Capital Area Chapter, Slack, Sonatype, Tessian, and Tanium.

To learn more about the 2021 HMG Live! Washington, D.C. CISO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

UPCOMING EVENTS

HMG Strategy will be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Charlotte CIO Executive Leadership Summit on February 4. Topics to be discussed at this event will include the role of technology executives in driving new waves of business innovation and go-to-market strategies, fostering a high-performing hybrid workplace, and protecting the security of the enterprise in a new world. Prominent technology executives speaking at this event include:

Lekha Banerjee , Chief Architect & Futurist, Large Global Financial Services Company

, Chief Architect & Futurist, Large Global Financial Services Company Greg Berkin , VP, IT & Cybersecurity, and CIO, Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.

, VP, IT & Cybersecurity, and CIO, Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. Shoukat Ali Bhamani , VP, CIO, and CDO, Schaeffler Group Americas

, VP, CIO, and CDO, Schaeffler Group Americas Dr. David Bray , Inaugural Director, Global GeoTech Center & Commission, Atlantic Council

, Inaugural Director, Global GeoTech Center & Commission, Atlantic Council Marcus Fowler , Director of Strategic Threat, Darktrace

, Director of Strategic Threat, Darktrace Angelic Gibson , CIO, AvidXchange

, CIO, AvidXchange Mike Hillhouse , Chief Information Officer/Security Officer, Cadrillion Capital

, Chief Information Officer/Security Officer, Cadrillion Capital Scott Mathis , Chief Information Security Officer, RBC Bank US

, Chief Information Security Officer, RBC Bank US Onyeka Nchege , SVP & CIO, Novant Health

, SVP & CIO, Novant Health Anna Ransley , Vice President, Digital and Technology, Heineken

, Vice President, Digital and Technology, Heineken Patrick Thompson, CIO, Albemarle Corporation



Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Charlotte CIO Executive Leadership Summit on February 4 will include Appian, Aryaka, the Charlotte Area Technology Collaborative (CATC), Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Insight, Ivanti, the North Carolina Technology Association (NCTA), Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, SentinelOne, SIM Charlotte, Slack, Sonatype, Tessian, and Tanium.

To learn more about 2021 HMG Live! Charlotte CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming CIO & CISO summits, click here.

UPCOMING WEBINARS & DIGITAL ROUNDTABLES

HMG Strategy has also received exceptional interest in its webinars through the strength of the 400,000+ technology executives in its community and the quality of the content it delivers. HMG Strategy has scheduled multiple 30-to-60-minute webinars over the next few months with an arsenal of innovative technology companies such as Citrix, Darktrace, HCL Technologies, Ivanti, Moveworks, Nutanix, Okta, OutSystems, PagerDuty, RangeForce, RingCentral, UiPath, Zoom, Zscaler, and Zylo.

On January 26th, HMG Strategy will host a leadership-focused webinar powered by Zoom. Scaling the Ladder of Success: Priceless Career Lessons from Thriving CIOs kicks off at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT and will feature CIOs such as Harry Moseley, Global CIO at Zoom who will share their most valuable leadership lessons and career opportunities.

To learn more about this webinar and to register for the event, click here.

On January 27th, HMG Strategy will host an interactive digital roundtable called Exploring the Long-Term Ramifications of the SolarWinds Attack . This exclusive digital roundtable, which is designed for CISOs and CIOs to participate in, will feature behind-the-scenes insights from cybersecurity leaders on the short- and long-term implications of the SolarWinds hack, valuable perspectives on the lessons security teams can learn from this attack, along with recommendations and next steps that CISOs and CIOs should be taking.

To learn more about this digital roundtable and to register for the event, click here.

Click here to view HMG Strategy’s complete calendar of upcoming and on-demand webinars.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Our regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven research from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent. HMG Strategy also produces the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel, a new webinar series that’s designed to connect enterprise CISOs and security leaders with the most innovative cybersecurity companies from across the world.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.

HMG Strategy: Your #1 Trusted Digital Platform Connecting Technology Executives to Reimagine the Enterprise and Reshape the Business World.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3042c900-51b3-4e61-b82a-dbd0e088105a.