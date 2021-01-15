HONG KONG, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GG56 Ltd. is pleased to announce its participation in the Asia eHealth Information Network (AeHIN) MarketPlace, held virtually from Manila, Philippines on January 14th.

The AeHIN promotes peer-to-peer collaboration among global organizations to develop and implement digital health initiatives across South and Southeast Asia. Its MarketPlace virtual conference was part of AeHIN’s 7th annual general meeting where governments, development partners, and non-government organizations discussed the latest trends on new projects to address the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s theme was “Strengthening Regional Health Systems Response to COVID-19,” and institutions such as the Australian eHealth Research Centre and Japan’s National Institute of Public Health gave presentations from their virtual booths.



Founded in 2011 by the World Health Organization (WHO), the AeHIN has been connecting the brightest health and IT professionals to build upon health initiatives that leverage the newest technologies. Their work has created a global network where each member contributes to high-impact improvements on public health. From 7 members in 6 countries, the AeHIN has expanded to more than 1,000 members in 25 countries and is regarded as one of Asia’s top medical non-profits — notable partners include PATH and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).



During the MarketPlace conference, GG56 hosted a virtual booth and was one of two presenters to employ blockchain technology. It showcased its new Pass&Go App, a mobile application that generates digital credentials (in the form of a QR code) to enable those that meet certain indicators, such as testing negative or possessing immunity, to fully re-engage in social and economic activities. Further, via GG56’s partnership with TrueChain (a blockchain developer), all sensitive information such as personal data, antigen/antibody test results, and immunization status are hashed (encrypted) and securely stored on blockchain.



Venues such as airports, restaurants, and workplaces could customize the indicators they require for entry. For example, a conference might mandate a negative test result within the last 24 hours while a country/border control may require visitors to present negative results within 72 hours before departure. To that end, the Pass&Go App will facilitate shifting the paradigm of public health intervention in managing outbreaks from restricting movement to supporting the day-to-day activities of those without viruses or with immunity.



GG56 was established in 2019 with the mission of leveraging big data, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology to create better experiences for consumers around the world. By developing FingeRate, an app where verified reviews are easy to give and rewarded with mileage points, GG56 more effectively aggregates and analyzes consumer behavior while securely storing this big data on blockchain. This blockchain-based ecosystem — which promotes transparency, accountability and privacy protection — has enabled users to make the most of their visits while allowing vendors to better serve their patrons.



In addition to analyzing consumer satisfaction metadata, GG56 is dedicated to promoting a culture of philanthropy and social responsibility. Its projects are designed to support local economies and ultimately bring more awareness to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. Given how consumer behavior and the COVID-19 pandemic are closely intertwined, GG56 has been developing digital health initiatives that will help address the pandemic. GG56 is excited to further implement these initiatives and work with all organizations to put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

