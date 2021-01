TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuuhubb Inc. (“Kuuhubb” or the “Company”) (TSX- V: KUU), a mobile game development and publishing company focused on providing the female audience with creative interactive gaming experiences, is pleased to announce that it has granted to employees, directors and consultants of the Company, pursuant to the terms of the Company’s stock option plan, a total of 1,675,000 stock options to purchase common shares of the Company at a price of CAD$0.08 per Common Share for a period of three years.



The Company is also announcing the cancellation of 1,875,000 Options previously issued to certain directors and officers of the Company.

Codecacao Acquisition

In addition, Kuuhubb announces that, further to its announcements on February 12, 2020 and October 28, 2020, it presently anticipates that the proposed acquisition of Codecacao d.o.o. (the “Codecacao Acquisition”) will not proceed. In the event that the Company proceeds with the Codecacao Acquisition, completion shall be subject to the receipt of all regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and shareholder approval.

