Muama Ryoko reviews

New York, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is Muama Ryoko?

The Muama Ryoko is a mobile 4G WIFI router for a secure connection that does not need to be connected to a stationary router but provides a secure connection to the Internet itself via a SIM card. The 4G WIFI router delivers LTE Internet, as the name suggests. It has to be equipped with a SIM card - according to the provider, however, SIM cards from any provider are suitable. Since the Muama Ryoko is particularly small and handy, it can be carried almost everywhere in the handbag or pants pocket and is thus also a popular gadget when traveling.

Why do I need this 4G wifi router?

The application areas of a mobile router for a secure connection like the Muama Ryoko are versatile. The 4G WIFI router is especially popular on the road and when traveling. It can always provide the necessary Internet connection when there is no WIFI available through a stationary router. You can also use it if you have security concerns about public WIFI. If you don't have a stationary router at home, you can also use the Muama Ryoko as one. However, it needs to be recharged after eight hours. You can use the 4G WIFI router regardless of whether you need a lot of data volume per month or only rarely use the Internet. Since the Muama Ryoko has to be equipped with a prepaid SIM card, you can easily choose yourself which provider the card should be from, how much data volume is available to you per month or how much money you want to pay for the corresponding data volume. You can find more information and a discounted price here on the official website!

Muama Ryoko rating and recommendation

There are not many routers comparable to the Muama Ryoko for a secure connection on the market so far. Of course, there are already numerous mobile 4G WIFI routers. However, these are usually much larger than the Muama Ryoko. It fits easily into a pocket or a small compartment in a handbag and can therefore be taken anywhere without taking up much space. The 4G WIFI router provides a 4G/LTE Internet connection of up to 150 Mbs, and according to the vendor, the Muama Ryoko can be used in 134 countries worldwide - a detailed overview is published on the vendor's website. Once the router has been fully charged, it can be used for up to eight hours according to the manufacturer's specifications - and by up to ten devices at the same time. Thus, you can not only connect your smartphone, but also your laptop, desktop PC or smartwatch to the 4G WIFI router. All in all, the Muama Ryoko seems to be a well-thought-out device that meets the demands of its users flawlessly. The Muama Ryoko's functionality is confirmed by numerous reviews. Visit the official website to see more customer reviews!

Muama Ryoko technical facts

4G/LTE for up to 150 Mbs

small and handy

usable in 134 countries

Up to eight hours of battery life

Suitable for up to ten devices simultaneously

Muama Ryoko quality features

The provider of Muama Ryoko takes care to protect the data of its customers. According to the provider, your data will be transmitted encrypted. It is a 256-bit SSL encryption.

Furthermore, you are granted a return policy of 30 days. Thus, you can return your order up to 30 days after its arrival for a refund of the purchase price. However, you should take a closer look at the provider's return policy, as the product may not have been used or unpacked before the retailer will accept the return. Furthermore, you get a warranty of one year on the 4G WIFI router according to the provider. If the device breaks within this period, you can send it back to the provider. You should clarify whether a repair, a replacement device or a refund of the purchase price is possible directly with the provider.

Muama Ryoko reviews

If you are looking for reviews of the Muama Ryoko, you will find what you are looking for online. Numerous users have already left reviews about the product - some of which can be found directly on the provider's website. The reviewers report that the device is not only of high quality, but also serves its purpose well. The Internet is very fast and the connection with up to ten devices works flawlessly. Buyers are also enthusiastic about the router's modern design. The 4G WIFI router is mainly used by the reviewers when traveling, but also quite simply on the road when there is just no Internet connection to another router or the existing connection seems unsafe. Visit the official website here to find a discounted price!

Where can I buy Muama Ryoko?

The Muama Ryoko can be ordered on the website of the official provider. The provider provides you with a lot of information and details about the 4G Wi-Fi router and allows you to place an order via a simple form. Currently, you get a 50% discount on every order. In addition, your order is free of shipping costs. You also get 500 gigabytes of data volume for free with every order.

In the first step of the ordering process you choose how many Muama Ryoko you want to buy. You can buy one, two or four Muama Ryoko. Alternatively, you can choose between two packages:

pay two pieces, get one free

pay three pieces, get two for free

Once you have decided how many of the 4G WiFi routers you need for a secure connection, the provider asks for personal information. First, they need your first and last name, your e-mail address, and your phone number. Then you have to enter your country, city, street and house number, state, and postal code. Now you only have to pay for the order. This is possible with Mastercard and Visa as well as with PayPal. Click here and discover the current discount!

Who is the provider of the product?

UAB Ekomlita

Gedimino g. 45-7

LT-44239 Kaunas

Homepage: https://www.muama.com

E-mail: support@muama.com

Phone: +1 (916) 999-9982

General information about 4G WIFI router

A 4G/LTE router is a wireless modem to which you can connect various end devices. These devices include your smartphone, tablet, laptop and even your desktop PC. Thus, the 4G WIFI router is almost as good as the stationary router at home. One big difference between the two variants is that a WIFI router like the Muama Ryoko can be taken anywhere and used as long as the router can connect to the Internet. This is ensured by a SIM card, which you can choose according to your preferences. You can choose your preferred Internet provider or compare various data tariffs from different providers to get the largest data volume for the cheapest price. Another difference between the stationary and the mobile router in this context is of course the cost. With the 4G WIFI router, you can choose how much money you want to spend on your Internet connection each month. If necessary, you can also change the data plan used by your provider and save quite a bit of money if you need less data volume. However, the data volume is limited - this is usually not the case with a stationary router.

However, we can expect the data rates currently available in Germany to become more and more similar to the rates you may already know from Sweden, Estonia or Italy. In Italy, for example, a gigabyte costs an average of 40 cents - if this is soon also the case in Germany, you will have almost unlimited data volume at your disposal every month with the mobile 4G WIFI router. However, it could still be a long way until then. However, you can take advantage of the cheap data rates from abroad, especially when traveling. If it makes sense, just buy a SIM card in the country you are in and it is no longer a problem to stream movies, watch videos or have long FaceTime conversations with your loved ones back home via the 4G WIFI router and a secure connection.

Known FAQ about this product

Q: What devices can I pair the Muama Ryoko with?

A: The 4G wireless router for secure connection, you can pair with your desktop PC, laptop, tablet, smartphone, and even your smartwatch. Up to ten devices can be connected to the Muama Ryoko at the same time.

Q: In which countries does the 4G wireless router work?

A: With the 4G wireless router, you can get a secure connection to the Internet in 134 countries. The entire list of countries can be found on the official provider's website. According to the provider, the router works in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and most EU member states.

Q: How do I establish a connection with Muama Ryoko?

A: The connection is established in several steps. First, you equip the Muama Ryoko with a standard-sized prepaid SIM card. Then, press and hold the power button to turn on the 4G Wi-Fi router for a secure connection. After that, you need to connect your devices to the Wi-Fi by:

press the WPS button twice and then scan the QR code that appears on the Ryoko screen or go to the Wi-Fi settings of your smartphone, tablet, laptop or PC and select the "Ryoko" network. The network has the same name that you can read on the Ryoko screen when you press the WPC button once. You will also see the password marked as "Key" on the screen.

Q: Where can I find my Wi-Fi name and password?

A: You can find the name of the WIFI and the preset password when you remove the battery from the 4G WIFI router. There is a sticker with both information printed on it. Alternatively, you can find out the current network name and password by pressing the WPS button on the active Muama Ryoko. Both pieces of information will appear on the screen.

Q: How can I change the wireless name and password?

A: To change the name of the WiFi network and the password, you need to log in to the web management system. You can then click Settings > WiFi Settings to change the network name and password.

Q: How do I get access to the web management system?

A: First, make sure that there is a connection between the device and the 4G WIFI router. If there is no connection, the web management cannot be accessed. Now open the browser and enter httü://192.168.0.1 in the address field. Then you have to enter your username and password (default: admin). This is how you log in to the web management page. Once logged in, you can now check your data usage and connection speed, view your network settings and view all connected devices.

Q: How can I change my password for the web management system?

A: To change the password for the web management system, you need to look for the "Modify Login Password" notice at the top of the screen. Clicking on it will allow you to change your password.

Q: Why can't I connect to the Muama Ryoko sometimes?

A: If there has been no connection between a device and the 4G wireless router for a while, it will go into sleep mode to save power. To turn the WIFI back on, you just have to press the power button. Alternatively, you can deactivate the sleep mode, but this might affect the lifetime of the integrated battery. To deactivate the sleep mode, log into the web management system and click on "Advanced Settings". You can now deactivate the WiFi sleep via the "Power Save" tab.

Q: What can I do if the 4G wireless router stops working?

A: If the Muama Ryoko stops working - eg. no Internet is being transmitted - you should first restart the device. If the Internet connection is still not available, you should check if the 4G wireless router is currently in an environment where it cannot receive a signal. If this does not help either, you can change the local network manually.

Q: Will the Muama Ryoko work with a SIM card from my local Internet provider?

A: In principle, the Muama Ryoko can be used with any SIM card from any provider. However, the router's provider also offers its own service - the corresponding Viaota SIM card is delivered with the 4G WIFI router.

What is Viaota?

Viaota is the mobile Internet service provided by Muama Ryoko's provider. A suitable prepaid SIM card with 500 megabytes of data volume is already included in the router's scope of delivery. According to the provider, Viaota ensures a stable 4G Internet connection.

How can I use or terminate the Viaota service?

If you want to use Viaota, simply insert the SIM card into the 4G WIFI router. With every Muama Ryoko order, you get 500 megabytes of data volume for free. As soon as the data volume is used up, you can choose between three different rates with Viaota.

If you no longer wish to use the Viaota SIM card, simply remove the card from the router. To cancel the active Viaota plan, you need to contact Muama Ryoko support at support@getryoko.com.

What does the Viaota offer look like?

The three available rates from Viaota are called:

Standard

Advanced

Executive

The Standard rate includes three gigabytes of data volume. The Advanced rate includes five gigabytes of data. Above that, there is the Executive rate with a full ten gigabytes of data volume.

