WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrews & Springer LLC, a boutique securities class action law firm focused on representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duty claims against the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Pluralsight, Inc. (“Pluralsight” or the “Company”) relating to the sale of the Company to private equity firm Vista Equity Partners (“Vista”). On December 13, 2020, the two parties announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Vista will acquire Pluralsight in a merger worth $3.5 billion. As a result, Pluralsight’s shareholders are only anticipated to receive $20.26 per share in cash in exchange for each share of Pluralsight.



Our Firm's investigation so far has discovered that the process leading up to the announcement of the merger appears to have significant conflicts of interest, thus making the process and consideration unfair. Just days following the announcement of the merger, several of Pluralsight’s largest shareholders voiced their opposition to the merger. Akaris Global Partners LP, owner of approximately 1% of Pluralsight’s Class A shares, wrote in a letter to Pluralsight’s Board that it believes Pluralsight to be worth $30.00 per share and that it intends to vote “AGAINST” the merger. Eminence Capital, a shareholder that holds 4.94% of Pluralsight’s Class A stock, issued a letter to Pluralsight which states that it is “strongly opposed” to current terms of the merger which provided a “de minimis” premium to stockholders.

