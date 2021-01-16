HONG KONG, CHINA, Jan. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the international financial markets have struggled to recover from the economic downturn caused by the covid-19 pandemic, US stocks soared towards the end of 2020. After plunging into a bear market in March a new bull market emerged, one that has reached new highs faster than ever before. The S&P 500 climbed 16.3% to end the year at a record high, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 44%, its best year since 2009. Syracuse Group was able to best position their clients for both capital preservation in safe havens such as gold which gained 23% and silver, which is up over 47% over the last 12 months. They’ve also seen growth in companies such as Tesla whose stock price has gained over 700% in the past year, with Apple also up over 68%.

The success Syracuse Group has had with their multi-asset strategy has seen more than 20,000 customers join the company over the last year. The figures also include large numbers of small and medium-sized companies that are trying to compensate for a lack of revenue generated in their respective industries as a result of the pandemic.

Syracuse Group CEO, Joseph Lau has said that "The recent influx of investors has arisen directly from the pandemic and many people have claimed that they want to regain lost income because of the global shutdown," he said. “Syracuse Group has always been proud to serve a multitude of investors who want to start or grow their portfolios”. Syracuse Group has a proven track record in international asset allocation to better protect wealth and to best position investors to achieve returns which meet their investment goals. This has allowed the company to outperform the market with an average annual yield of 28% over the past 5 years on their international equity portfolios.

Syracuse Group provides portfolio management services and wide-ranging financial advice to their diverse client base. The brokerage firm is set to expand on their global market share by opening new physical locations in central Europe and Southern Africa towards the end of 2021.

