The poultry probiotic ingredients market value is anticipated to cross USD 120 million by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Increasing demand for safe and natural growth promoters for poultry is likely to fuel the market trends.

Poultry probiotic ingredients industry size from broiler application is likely to surpass USD 80 million by 2026 and represents moderate ability to capture the market. Broilers are already well-established applications for the industry and thus represents low space for market growth in this segment. Increasing livestock farmers awareness towards low usage of antibiotic growth promoters (AGPs) owing to growing resistance towards diseases is likely to drive poultry probiotic ingredients demand for broiler applications.

Favorable regulatory norms across the globe is likely to have positive impact on the market statistics. Poultry probiotic ingredients are defined as “direct fed micro-organisms” according to U.S FDA. Probiotics which have GRAS approval that is they are generally recognized as safe for human consumption which encourages probiotics applications in food and animal feed preparations. Probiotics are made from natural microbes which are safe for human consumption which may not cause any potential damage if accumulated in food products.

The demand for poultry probiotic ingredients is likely to grow owing to rising inclination towards natural and cost-effective feed additive which improves resistance of birds to fight against pathogens and maintain proper microbial flora.

Streptococcus poultry probiotic ingredients is likely to surpass USD 7.5 million by 2026 as it plays a vital role as a growth promoter by enhances poultry animal weight and feed efficiency thereby enhancing quality of chicken meat.

Rapid penetration of lactobacillus for turkey which produce extracellular enzymes maintaining gut health and enhancing digestibility and efficient nutrient absorption is likely to boost product demand.

Chicks & poults application segment is likely to register over 5% CAGR through 2026 as it improves their live ability along with early gut colonization by beneficial bacteria.

Industry players in poultry probiotic ingredients market are investing in introducing new product development and forming strategies in the form of partnership or collaboration in order to enhance business portfolio and expand regional reach.

Major industry players include Chr. Hansen, DuPont, Lallemand, Kemin, Novozymes, and DSM.

Latin America poultry probiotic ingredients market is likely to register over 4.5% CAGR through 2026 owing to rapid adopting of meat in consumer diet. Increasing meat & meat products demand mainly in Brazil due to high quality protein intake for better diets is likely to stimulate regional market landscape.

Favorable climatic conditions along with growing awareness regarding animal feed additives accompanied by increasing need for cost effective animal nutrition solution for better livestock products should boost industry outlook. Rise in chicken meat consumption among consumers has developed for higher quality and better taste which has led to competitive edge to other countries.

Industry players in poultry probiotic ingredients market are focusing on developing new products by investing in research to strengthen its market position and attain a competitive advantage. DSM launched RONOZYME HiPhos which increases liveweight gain and feed conversion in poultry. This product reduces environmental impact, feed costs and lower levels of inorganic phosphorous in diets.

