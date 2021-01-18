The ELECTROSTAR commuter cars have each made around 900,000 trips and moved over 125 million passengers since starting service in 2010

Bombardier will maintain the Gautrain fleet until 2026 and continues to work with Black Economic Empowerment partners in South Africa

Global mobility technology leader Bombardier Transportation announced that its Gautrain commuter fleet in South Africa has successfully completed forty million kilometres in service since operations began in 2010. This is the equivalent of close to one million trips around the equator. Bombardier delivered this intercity rapid rail link as a complete turnkey system with a fleet of 24 four-car ELECTROSTAR trains (96 vehicles), the majority of which were assembled in South Africa, and the CITYFLO 250 train control system that provides smooth and safe travel for passengers at speeds of up to 160 km per hour. Bombardier has a contract for the maintenance of the system until 2026 and continues to work with its Black Economic Empowerment partners on this project.

“This is one of the most visionary projects that we have ever been involved in Africa and Gautrain set a new global benchmark for an innovative rail system that benefits local communities and people,” said Makgola Makololo, Managing Director South Africa at Bombardier Transportation. “As Africa’s first world-class, modern rapid rail service, as well as being the first semi-high-speed train on the continent, the Gautrain has made a positive impact in the lives of millions of Gauteng residents. We are proud of our highly reliable commuter fleet having completed around 900,000 trips on the Gautrain network, the equivalent of close to one million trips around the equator.”

She added, “This achievement is thanks to the close collaboration between Bombardier, Gautrain Management Agency, Bombela Concession Company and Bombela Operating Company in successfully delivering and maintaining this project and creating thousands of direct and indirect local jobs during this exciting journey. Rail transport in Gauteng entered a new era with the Gautrain Rapid Rail Link and we are proud to provide a safe, efficient and reliable service to more than 125 million commuters and airport travellers since 2010.”

The Gautrain Rapid Rail Link is an 80 km (50-mile) commuter rail system in Gauteng, South Africa, which links Johannesburg, Pretoria, Ekurhuleni and the OR Tambo International Airport. Today Bombardier employs around 125 local staff on the Gautrain project operating out of the purpose-built maintenance facility located at Midrand in Johannesburg.

Bombardier Transportation in South Africa operates a locomotive assembly site in Durban and a propulsion system manufacturing facility in Johannesburg with around 300 employees delivering locally manufactured BOMBARDIER TRAXX AFRICA locomotives for Transnet Freight Rail. Bombardier has maintenance depots across South Africa supporting various rail operators and it has been a significant contributor to job creation and economic growth in South Africa since 1985.

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry’s broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 36,000 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

With over 52,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion US. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

