On behalf of Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR), DNB has on 15 January 2021 purchased 646,514 shares for use in the group's Share saving plan.
The shares have been acquired at a price of NOK 165.54 per share.
Before distribution to the employees, the Share saving plan has 12,089,005 shares.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Equinor ASA
Stavanger, NORWAY
