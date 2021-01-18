Announcement no. 4 2021

Copenhagen – 18 January 2021 – Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) has received notification pursuant to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation of transactions related to shares in Agillic A/S made by persons with managerial responsibilities in Agillic and/or persons closely associated with them.

Johnny Henriksen, Chair of the Board of Directors

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJohnny Henriksen
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChair of the Board of Directors
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a)NameAgillic A/S
b)LEI-code894500WP4D8JDZ88S128
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction: (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Shares
Agilc DK0060955854
b)Nature of transactionSale of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
2050,000
  24.0420,800
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume(s)
  • Price
 

50,000 shares
DKK 1,000,000

 

20,800 shares
DKK 500,000
e)Date of the transaction14.01 2021
f)Place of transactionOTC
 

Peter Elbek, Board member

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NamePeter Elbek
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusBoard member
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification



3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a)NameAgillic A/S
b)LEI-code894500WP4D8JDZ88S128
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction: (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Shares
Agilc DK0060955854
b)Nature of transactionSale of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
20125,000
  24.0420,800
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume(s)
  • Price
 

125,000 shares
DKK 2,500,000

 

20,800 shares
DKK 500,000
e)Date of the transaction14.01 2021
f)Place of transactionOTC
 

Dico ApS / Mikael Konnerup, Board member

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameDico ApS / Mikael Konnerup
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusBoard member
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a)NameAgillic A/S
b)LEI-code894500WP4D8JDZ88S128
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction: (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Shares
Agilc DK0060955854
b)Nature of transactionSale of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
20150,000
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume(s)
  • Price
 

150,000 shares
DKK 3,000,000
e)Date of the transaction14.01 2021
f)Place of transactionOTC
 

Lohmann Holding II ApS / Jesper Genther Lohmann, Board member

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameLohmann Holding II ApS / Jesper Genther Lohmann
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusBoard member
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a)NameAgillic A/S
b)LEI-code894500WP4D8JDZ88S128
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction: (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Shares
Agilc DK0060955854
b)Nature of transactionSale of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
2012,500
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume(s)
  • Price
 

12,500 shares
DKK 250,000
e)Date of the transaction14.01 2021
f)Place of transactionOTC
 

Dico ApS / Mikael Konnerup, board member

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameDico ApS / Mikael Konnerup
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusBoard member
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a)NameAgillic A/S
b)LEI-code894500WP4D8JDZ88S128
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction: (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Shares
Agilc DK0060955854
b)Nature of transactionPurchase of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
2012,500
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume(s)
  • Price
 

12,500 shares
DKK 250,000
e)Date of the transaction14.01 2021
f)Place of transactionOTC
 


For further information, please contact:
Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S
+45 30 78 42 00
emre.gursoy@agillic.com

Bent Faurskov, CFO, Agillic A/S
+45 25 16 21 03
bent.faurskov@agillic.com


Certified Adviser
John Norden, Norden CEF
Kongevejen 365, 2840 Holte
+ 45 20 72 02 00
jn@nordencef.dk

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company enabling marketers to maximise the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalised communication establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our customer marketing platform uses AI to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised communication, we provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers. 

Besides the Company’s headquarter in Copenhagen, Denmark, Agillic has sales offices in London (UK) and Stockholm (Sweden), as well as a development unit in Kyiv (Ukraine). For further information, please visit www.agillic.com

Agillic A/S (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is obligated to publish the above information in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published via agent by Agillic A/S on 18 January 2021.

Agillic A/S – Masnedøgade 22, 2. – 2100 Copenhagen – Denmark

