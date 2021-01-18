New York, NY, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “4D Printing in Healthcare Market by Component (Equipment, and Software & Services), Technology (FDM, PolyJet, Stereolithography, and SLS), Application (Medical Models, Surgical Guides, Patient-specific Implants) & end-user (Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, and Other End-Users): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

“According to the research study, the global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market was estimated at USD 11.89 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 48.95 Billion by 2026. The global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.3% from 2019 to 2026”.

4D printing is a groundbreaking method of manufacturing customized digital materials using a programmable substratum. Use internal or external stimulation such as temperature changes or liquid immersion under heat, electrical current, UV light, or other energy sources, it helps alter the structure and form of material objects over time.4D printing is anticipated to revolutionize the growing industry with its shape-changing processes on a global scale since the technique provides advantages of reducing material use and energy waste.

Much of the global growth in 4D printing is due to its growing use in the healthcare market. These 4D simulations could be conveniently adapted to the anatomy of the case, thereby giving room for more efficient and effective patient care. 4D engineering has shown the ability to create smart clinical models that will all change the medical industry. Therefore, 4D printing is projected to accelerate the growth of the medical industry during the evaluation era. 4D printing has a wide array of uses in the medical sector. Another such practice is guided drug distribution; in which medicine is administered to certain specified human body sites.4D printing machines are capable of carrying and delivering pharmaceutical drugs to a targeted location as their setting detects the appropriate signals.

Top Market Players

Some of the players included in 4D Printing in Healthcare market are The SSI Groups Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Quest Diagnostics, Oracle Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Infor Inc., IBM Corporation, Genpact Limited, GE Healthcare, eClinicalWorks LLC, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Cerner Corporation, CareCloud Corporation, Avaya Inc., Athena health Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Accenture plc. amongst others.

The market for 4D Printing in Healthcare is divided into components, technology, application, end-user, and region. The component segment is classified into equipment, and software & services. The Software & Services segment is expected to dominate the market by 2026 and to record the highest growth over the forecast period. Technology has numerous uses in additive manufacturing. 3D printing technology is used to create, build, and construct the necessary space models for healthcare. Also, the code inspects templates to ensure the correct requirements are met. The software development system plans STL and SLC data in order to develop a product design. The 4D printing system should be assisted by the software needed for 4D printing. Nevertheless, work on 4D printing technologies is limited, as 4D printing technology is still in its infancy.

The technology segment is classified into Stereolithography, FDM, PolyJet, and SLS. The FDM category is expected to reflect the biggest share of 4D printing in the healthcare market in 2026. Nevertheless, the PolyJet segment is expected to report the highest growth over the forecast period. Such technology allows for the creation of complex forms with precise details and delicate features. It provides items with an array of colors and fabrics in a single model. The application segment is classified into medical models, surgical guides, and patient-specific implants. The end-user segment is segmented into hospitals & clinics, dental laboratories, and other end-users.

The purchasing pattern of consumers worldwide is based on evolving technology trends. The market share is largely influenced by the software sales greatly impacted by different strata of populations.

The 4D Printing in Healthcare market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of 4D Printing in Healthcare industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The regional segmentation of 4D Printing in Healthcare industry includes the complete classification of all the major continents including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Further, country-wise data for 4D Printing in Healthcare industry is provided for the leading economies of the world.

Browse the full “4D Printing in Healthcare Market by Component (Equipment, and Software & Services), Technology (FDM, PolyJet, Stereolithography, and SLS), Application (Medical Models, Surgical Guides, Patient-specific Implants) & end-user (Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, and Other End-Users): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/4d-printing-in-healthcare-market-by-component-equipment

The 4D Printing in Healthcare market is segmented based on component, technology, application, end-user. On the basis of component segmentation, the market is classified into equipment, and software & services. In terms of technology segmentation, the market is bifurcated into Stereolithography, FDM, PolyJet, and SLS. On the basis of application segmentation, the market is classified into Medical Models, Surgical Guides, and Patient-specific Implants. The end-user segment is fragmented into hospitals & clinics, dental laboratories, and other end-users.

Geographically the market is segmented into the regions that comprise the current and forecast market demand for the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa with its further split into major countries. North America is expected to be the main global 4D health-care printing industry in 2026. This can be attributed primarily to continuing technological advances, increased demand for organ transplantation, attempts to study and improve 4D printing technology in the healthcare sector, and the availability of highly developed healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Key Recommendations from Analysts

Our analysts recommend focusing on the Asia-Pacific 4D printing in Healthcare market since their calculations revealed that this region turned out to be the top investment pocket across the globe.

The major reason behind this is that 4D engineering has shown the ability to create smart clinical models that will all change the medical industry and the rising growth and profitable opportunities underlying in this region.

Increasing demand for 4D printing in Healthcare in Europe is likely to spur market growth in the near future. This is majorly attributed to the modernization of the healthcare infrastructure, and rising renovation activities in the developing countries of the region.

The executive summary of the report reads the total incremental opportunity underlying the global 4D printing in healthcare market is nearly USD 35.01billion between 2020 and 2026.

