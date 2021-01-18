SINGAPORE, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “I am ardent quote lover. I love to collect good quotes and verses. I have read many books on quotes. As many as I could lay my hand on. I was thinking to play a reverse role. Publish my own compilation - what to me is the best of the best collections and see how other quote lovers would be receptive to it,” Eric Wei states.

A sequel to the earlier volume “Wise Words To Ponder,” the author now releases its second volume, “More Wise Words To Ponder” (published by Partridge Singapore), a compilation of wise sayings through quotes and verses that will delight quote lovers. The quotes in this book are from various sources – books, bookmarks, posters, calendars, stickers, timeless sayings, and the like. The verses are also from various sources – posters, bookmarks, mugs, t-shirts, the Internet, and the many books the author has read. The origins varies from ancient philosophers to modern-day thinkers, and from various faiths and traditions.

“A short saying can contain profound wisdom. A good quote is usually one that you love at first reading. However, there are also some, where the meaning unfolds after further reflection. A good quote often has a play of words and is short and crisp. More important, it should be inspirational and rich in wisdom and one, which you can draw upon as you move on in life,” the author says.

When asked what he wants readers to take away from this book, the author answers, “I hope that you will find this collection a useful companion that you can turn to for solace, encouragement, a change of perspective, or just for a laugh or to pick a quote or verse to share with someone.” For more detils about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/More-Wise-Words-Ponder-Selection/dp/1543762697

“More Wise Words To Ponder”

By Eric Wei

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 92 pages | ISBN 9781543762716

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 92 pages | ISBN 9781543762693

E-Book | 92 pages | ISBN 9781543762709

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Eric Wei is an avid reader. He likes books on philosophy, psychology, new thoughts, quotes, wisdom tales and jokes. He loves quotes and verses, which are rich in meaning. Wei is from Singapore and has recently retired. Besides “Wise Words to Ponder” and “More Wise Words To Ponder,” the author has also written “Lessons From Tales.”

